Boy Dies of Suspected Water Poisoning in Mandera

Officials are investigating the death of a four-year-old boy in a village in Mandera after taking suspected poisonous water.

His two-year-old sister is admitted to hospital following the incident in Bulla Qoroboshane village on New Year’s Day.

The two were found unconscious at their home and rushed to Elwak referral hospital where the boy was pronounced dead on arrival.

The girl was transferred to Elwak Nursing Home where she was admitted in fair condition.

The deceased body was interred as per the Islamic rites.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed the probable cause of death to be poisoning due to excessive chlorination of water which was found at the scene.

A sample of the concentration was collected for further analysis.