Brad Garrett Net Worth And Salary

Brad Garrett, an American actor and stand-up comedian, has amassed a net worth of $50 million. Best known for his breakout role in the sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond,” Garrett’s career spans numerous TV shows, movies, and voice acting roles.

Brad Garrett Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth April 14, 1960 Place of Birth Woodland Hills, Los Angeles Nationality American Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Television Producer, Professional Poker Player, Stand-up comedian, Comedian

Early Life

Brad H. Gerstenfeld was born on April 14, 1960, in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. Raised in a Jewish household with two older brothers, he attended high school in Woodland Hills. Although he briefly attended UCLA, he dropped out to pursue a full-time career in comedy.

Brad Garrett Career

Garrett’s career began in the mid-1980s, winning the comedy category on “Star Search” in 1984, which led to an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” This exposure opened up numerous opportunities in the comedy world. By the late 1980s, Garrett shifted his focus to television, providing the voice of Hulk Hogan in “Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n Wrestling” and appearing on game shows like “Family Feud” and “Hollywood Squares.”

Everybody Loves Raymond

Garrett’s most defining role came with “Everybody Loves Raymond,” where he played Ray Romano’s brother, Robert Barone. His performance earned him five Emmy nominations and three wins for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. After the show’s conclusion in 2005, Garrett considered a spin-off but ultimately decided against it.

Also Read: Billy Corgan Net Worth

Beyond “Everybody Loves Raymond,” Garrett’s deep voice made him a popular choice for animated characters in films like “Finding Nemo” (2003) and “Ratatouille” (2007). From 2008 to 2010, he starred in the sitcom “Til Death.”

Voice Acting

Garrett’s distinctive voice has been featured in various projects, including “Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Planes,” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” He also took on significant acting roles, such as portraying Jackie Gleason in the film “Gleason,” for which he received an Emmy nomination.

Salary Disputes

During the final seasons of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” salary disputes arose when Ray Romano’s pay increased to $1.8 million per episode. Garrett, then earning $160,000 per episode, protested for a raise. After negotiations and support from co-stars, Garrett’s salary was increased to $250,000 per episode for the last two seasons, totaling $9.75 million.

Other Ventures

Garrett has participated in the World Series of Poker, won “Celebrity Poker Showdown,” and opened comedy clubs in Las Vegas. He has also appeared in commercials for Apple and 7-Up.

Personal Life

In 1998, Garrett proposed to Jill Diven on the set of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and they married in 1999. The couple had two children before divorcing in 2006. In 2015, Garrett became engaged to his long-term girlfriend, IsaBeall Quella.

Real Estate

In 2006, Garrett purchased a Malibu mansion for $8.8 million, featuring over 6,500 square feet, a chef’s kitchen, and a home theater. In 2012, he listed the property for $11 million, aiming for a significant profit.

Brad Garrett Net Worth

Brad Garrett net worth is $50 million.