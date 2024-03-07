Brad Pitt Siblings: Uncovering the Success of His Brother and Sister

Brad Pitt is an American actor born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

He is known for his portrayal of unconventional characters and his good looks.

Brad has appeared in a variety of films, from high-concept popcorn flicks to adventurous critic-bait.

He has received two Best Actor Oscar nominations, for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Moneyball.

Brad has been married to Angelina Jolie since August 23, 2014, and they have six children, three of whom are adopted and three are biological.

Siblings

Brad has two siblings who are both younger than him.

His younger brother is named Douglas, and his younger sister is Julie.

They were raised in Missouri in a conservative Christian environment.

Julie Pitt Neal, born in 1969, is currently 53 years old and works as a set decorator.

Doug Pitt, Brad’s successful younger brother, is 56 years old and has made a name for himself outside of his brother’s shadow.

In the movie Legends of the Fall, Aidan Quinn and Henry Thomas portrayed Brad’s brothers, although the film’s reception was mixed, with many critics praising Brad’s performance.

Doug Pitt

Doug was born on November 2, 1966, in St. Louis, Missouri, and shares some resemblance with his famous brother.

He has had a different career path than Brad, focusing on business and entrepreneurship.

Doug started his own computer company, ServiceWorld Computer Center, in 1991, which later merged with TSI in 2013 before Doug reacquired operations to launch Pitt Technology Group in 2014.

He also started the real estate business Pitt Development Group in 2014, focusing on developing medical offices.

In 2019, Doug starred in a commercial titled “6ix” for Mother’s Brewing Company, recreating the end of the crime thriller film Se7en, one of Brad’s famous early roles.

He has also been involved in philanthropy, founding Care to Learn, a program that partners with school districts in Missouri to provide emergent health, hunger, and hygiene resources to students.

Doug has been married to his wife Lisa for over 30 years and has three children with her.

He has discussed how his business experience and philanthropic endeavors are important to him, stating, “I’m a businessman first, although I probably get more recognition in the philanthropic space.”

Julie Pitt Neal

Julie was born on November 2, 1969 in Springfield, Missouri, and has maintained a relatively private life compared to her famous brother.

She has been married for over 30 years and has five children with her husband. She has been involved in philanthropy, particularly in the areas of clean water access and adoption.

Julie has been open about her Christian faith, which is a significant part of her life. She has served as a speaker in her church community and has also contributed to a Christian talk series for women called She Is Fearless.

In addition, she has partnered with a group called World Serve, which raises funds to bring clean water to communities in need.

While Brad’s fame has put him in the spotlight, Julie has managed to maintain a normal life and has kept her distance from Hollywood.

She has contributed to her brother’s philanthropic efforts and has also adopted children, like her brother Brad, who famously adopted three of his six children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Julie has been described as a dedicated mother and has shared her experiences of raising non-biological children, acknowledging the challenges but also the rewards of adoption.

Her religious beliefs and philanthropic work have been important aspects of her life, and she has been recognized for her contributions within her church community.

Parents

Brad’s parents were William Alvin Pitt and Jane Etta Hillhouse.

His father was a truck company owner and a general manager at a local auto dealership.

His mother, Jane Pitt, worked as a school counselor and a homemaker. .

The couple and their children lived in Springfield, Missouri, where Brad grew up in a conservative Christian environment.

Career

Brad was born and raised in Springfield, Missouri, and has had a diverse and successful career in the entertainment industry.

Before his acting breakthrough, he worked odd jobs like driving strippers in limos and dressing as a giant chicken.

Brad attended the University of Missouri but left two credits short of graduating to pursue acting in California.

His career took off with roles in television and films like Thelma & Louise and A River Runs Through, establishing him as a multi-layered actor beyond just his good looks.

Brad’s filmography includes a wide range of roles, from romantic leads to action stars.

He received critical acclaim for his performances in movies like 12 Monkeys, Troy and Moneyball, earning two Best Actor Oscar nominations.

Brad’s personal life, including his high-profile marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, has often been in the spotlight.

He has six children with Jolie, three adopted and three biological.

Throughout his career, Brad has demonstrated versatility and talent across various genres, solidifying his status as one of Hollywood’s most respected actors.