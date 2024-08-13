Bradley Beal Siblings: Meet Brandon, Bruce, Byron and Bryon

Bradley Emmanuel Beal Sr. is an American professional basketball player currently with the Phoenix Suns in the NBA.

He was drafted third overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft after playing college basketball for the Florida Gators.

Beal is a three-time NBA All-Star and has been recognized for his scoring ability, ranking second on the Wizards’ all-time scoring list.

He signed a five-year, $251 million contract in 2022 before being traded to the Suns in 2023.

Siblings

Bradley has four brothers, Brandon, Bruce, and twin brothers Byron and Bryon.

Brandon played college football at Northern Illinois University as a wide receiver, known for his athleticism and versatility on the field.

Bruce played college football at Alabama State University, also as a wide receiver, and his athletic career has been marked by his speed and playmaking ability.

Byron is one of the twin brothers of Bradley Beal and played college football at Lindenwood University as a defensive back, showcasing his skills in coverage and tackling.

Bryon, the other twin brother, also played at Lindenwood University, but as a wide receiver, emphasizing his catching ability and route-running skills.

The Beal family has a strong athletic background, with Bradley Beal excelling in basketball while his brothers have pursued football.

This diverse athleticism reflects a competitive spirit within the family, contributing to their individual successes in their respective sports.

College career

Beal attended the University of Florida for one season in 2011-12 before declaring for the NBA Draft.

During his time with the Florida Gators, he made an immediate impact, averaging 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Beal showcased his shooting skills, posting a field goal percentage of 44.5% and a three-point shooting percentage of 33.9%.

Also Read: Kate del Castillo Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Actress

His impressive performance earned him five SEC Freshman of the Week awards, and he was recognized as a member of the SEC All-Freshman Team and the First-Team All-SEC.

Beal played a crucial role in leading the Gators to the Elite Eight in the 2012 NCAA Tournament, further solidifying his reputation as a top prospect.

Despite his brief college career, Beal made a significant mark at Florida with his scoring ability, rebounding, and leadership on the court.

His standout freshman season ultimately propelled him into the NBA, where he was selected third overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft.

This transition marked the beginning of a successful professional career, during which Beal has become a three-time All-Star.

Senior career

Beal’s NBA career began when he was selected 3rd overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft.

He made an immediate impact as a rookie, earning a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2013.

Over the next 11 seasons with the Wizards, Beal developed into one of the league’s premier shooting guards.

He consistently averaged over 20 points per game, with a career-high of 30.5 PPG in the 2020-21 season.

Beal also contributed in other areas, averaging 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

His standout performances earned him three NBA All-Star selections (2018, 2019, 2021) and an All-NBA Third Team nod in 2021.

Beal’s career-best scoring game came in January 2021 when he dropped 60 points against the Philadelphia 76ers, tying the franchise record.

By the time he was traded to the Phoenix Suns in 2023, Beal had cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in Wizards history.

He finished his tenure in Washington as the second all-time leading scorer, trailing only Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor.