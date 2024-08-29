Brazil Freezes Starlink Accounts Amid Legal Battle with X: 700,000+ Households at Risk of Losing Internet Access

In a significant escalation, Brazil has frozen the bank accounts of Starlink to enforce fines imposed on X, formerly Twitter, due to the lack of a designated legal representative in the country. The move was ordered by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, intensifying the ongoing legal conflict with X.

Justice Moraes has issued an ultimatum, warning that X could be shut down in Brazil tonight if Elon Musk fails to comply with local content moderation laws and appoint a legal representative.

Starlink, which has been operating in Brazil since 2021, currently provides crucial internet services to over 700,000 rural households. This legal standoff threatens to disrupt essential connectivity, potentially leaving these communities without internet access.

BREAKING: Alexandre de Moraes just froze the financial assets from Starlink in Brazil because X closed their offices in the country. Starlink has nothing to do with X. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 29, 2024

BREAKING: Alexandre de Moraes blocks financial accounts of Starlink in Brazil. All Starlink managers in Brazil have been notified and summoned to address the amounts owed to Brazilian courts by the 𝕏, as per Metrópoles. pic.twitter.com/89nIMDH7Lk — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 29, 2024

This is a developing story, we will keep updating.