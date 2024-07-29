BREAKING: Sakurajima volcano Erupts in Japan

In Japan, the Sakurajima volcano on the island of Kyushu erupted today. The plume of ash rose to a height of 4400 meters.

Sakurajima is part of the Aira caldera, which formed approximately 22,000 years ago. The caldera itself is about 17 by 23 kilometres in diameter.

The volcano is situated on the southern tip of Kyushu Island, just across the bay from Kagoshima city. Sakurajima is one of Japan’s most active volcanoes.

The volcano comprises three main peaks: Minami-dake, Kita-dake, and Showa Crater, with Minami-dake being the most active

It has been in a state of continuous eruption since 1955, with frequent explosive events and lava flows.

The most significant eruption in recent history occurred in 1914 when Sakurajima erupted catastrophically, causing extensive damage and changing the geography of the surrounding area.

Lava flows from this eruption connected the island with the Osumi Peninsula.

Sakurajima volcano erupts and reaches a height of 4.4km.

You all know how hot volcanos get, and how much heat is generated by these things. YET, it still drifts… 🙂 And it doesn’t reach the stratosphere/tropopause in this case. Look at the terminal height and speed. pic.twitter.com/1CrvHchiQ4 — Korobochka (コロボ) 🇦🇺✝️🇷🇺 (@cirnosad) July 29, 2024