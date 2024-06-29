Bret Hart Siblings: Inside the Hart Family Legacy

Bret Hart is a Canadian-American retired professional wrestler and actor who is considered one of the greatest technical wrestlers in WWE history.

He gained championship success in the 1980s and 1990s in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE), where he helmed The Hart Foundation stable.

Hart left for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) following the controversial Montreal Screwjob in 1997, where he remained until 2000.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 and made a return to WWE programming in 2006 and 2007.

Hart is known for his signature moves like the Sharpshooter and Hart Attack, and was described as the “Excellence of Execution” for his technical wrestling ability.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Bret has a large family, with several siblings who were also involved in professional wrestling.

His brothers Bruce, Keith, Smith, Dean and Ross all wrestled for Stampede Wrestling and other promotions.

Bret’s sisters Diana, Ellie and Georgia were also involved in the wrestling business in various capacities. Many of his siblings were part of the famous Hart wrestling family from Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

His father Stu Hart founded Stampede Wrestling and trained numerous wrestlers in the famous Hart Dungeon.

The Hart family’s wrestling legacy continued with the next generation, with Bret’s nephews Teddy, Harry, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Natalya also becoming professional wrestlers.

Career

Hart had a highly successful career as a professional wrestler, primarily in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW) from the 1980s to the early 2000s.

He gained championship success in the WWF during the 1980s and 1990s, where he helmed The Hart Foundation stable.

Hart held the WWF Championship five times and the Intercontinental Championship twice. He was a two-time Tag Team Champion with Jim Neidhart.

In 1997, he left the WWF for WCW following the controversial Montreal Screwjob.

Hart remained in WCW until 2000, where he won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice and the United States Heavyweight Championship.

Throughout his career, he headlined WrestleMania IX, X, and XII, and participated in the main event of Starrcade 1997 and 1999.

Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 and 2019 as part of The Hart Foundation.

He is considered one of the greatest technical wrestlers in WWE history, known for his signature moves like the Sharpshooter and Hart Attack.

Hart was described as the “Excellence of Execution” for his technical wrestling ability.

Accolades

Hart had an illustrious career and received numerous awards and accolades.

He was a 5-time WWF/WWE Champion, 2-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, 2-time WWF Intercontinental Champion and 2-time WWF Tag Team Champion (with Jim Neidhart).

Hart won the King of the Ring tournament in 1991 and 1993, and the Royal Rumble in 1994 (co-winner with Lex Luger).

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice – individually in 2006 and as part of The Hart Foundation in 2019.

In 2004, Hart was ranked the 39th greatest Canadian in a poll by CBC, and in 2021 he was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame.

He was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 1996 and was named Wrestler of the Year by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (1993, 1994) and Pro Wrestling Illustrated (1993, 1994).

Hart was awarded numerous Slammy Awards by WWE, including Match of the Year (1997) and Best Music Video (1996).

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest technical wrestlers and one of the most accomplished performers in WWE history.