TikToker Brian Chira Charged with Cyber Harassment, Released on Sh50,000 Bail

Tiktoker Brian Chira Wambui has been freed on a Sh50,000 cash bail with a surety of the same amount.

Chira was on Monday charged with cyber harassment and using his TikTok account to defame Sound City radio host Azziad Nasenya.

The accused who was arraigned before Kibera Principal Magistrate Renee Kitagwa entered a not guilty plea.

The case will be mentioned on September 12.

Read: TikToker Brian Chira Arrested for Making Offensive Remarks Against Azziad

Azziad’s lawyer said the TikToker not only defamed their client but also shared her phone number with the public, a move that caused her distress.

“Sometime last week Chira went live on TikTok at night and the Topic was Azziad he uttered some words which I cannot repeat here but those words are defamatory and he did not stop there he went ahead and gave and gave out her number,” the lawyer is quoted by The Star.

“My client has for the past week been buzzed with a lot of calls and messages some of which are insults and my client was not happy. Since we have the computer misuse and cybercrime act she chose to take legal action.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...