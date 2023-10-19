Fake Lawyer Brian Mwenda Detained Until Monday

Fake lawyer Brian Mwenda will remain behind bars until Monday next week when his lawyers will argue bail application.

Mwenda who presented himself in court on Wednesday is facing six counts of uttering a false document, making a false document, as well as a practicing certificate.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Lukas Onyina, the suspect pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The defence team led by John Khaminwa and Danstan Omari had earlier objected to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) appearing in court, saying the entity cannot be part of the suit.

“LSK cannot be part and parcel of this proceedings…they can only hire but not to be on record,” the court heard.

In the first count, Mwenda was charged that between August 30 and March 3, 2023, at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, with intent to deceive, he knowingly and fraudulently made a false document, namely a Certificate of Admission p.105/21249/22 in the name of Brian Mwenda N.

He purported the document to be a Certificate of Admission to practice as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya duly issued by the Deputy Registrar of the High Court of Kenya.

In the second count, he is charged that on March 3, 2023, at the Law firm of Mwangi Kiai LLP Advocates offices in Westlands area within Nairobi county, with intent to deceive, he fraudulently and knowingly uttered a forged document namely a Certificate of Admission p.105/21249/22 in the name of Brian Mwenda N.

The document, he purported, to be a Certificate of Admission to practice as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya duly issued by the Deputy Registrar.

In the third count, the suspect is said to have knowingly and fraudulently made a false document, namely a Practicing Certificate for the Year 2023 in the name of Brian Mwenda Practice No LSK/2023/01004 ADM. No.P.105/21249/22 purporting it to be a Practicing Certificate led by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.

Mwenda is also facing three other charges of making a false document and two counts of uttering a false document contrary to section 353 of the penal code.

In the sixth count, Mwenda is charged with identity theft contrary to Section 29 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act 2018.

He is said to have on August 14, at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, fraudulently and dishonestly used Advocates Admission No. P105/21249/22.

