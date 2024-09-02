Brian Shaw Net Worth

Brian Shaw, a former professional basketball player and current coach, has a net worth of $13 million. Shaw had a successful NBA playing career from 1988 to 2003, during which he played for several teams, including the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Lakers. Shaw achieved significant success with the Lakers, winning three consecutive NBA championships from 2000 to 2002.

After retiring from playing, Shaw transitioned into coaching. He began his coaching career with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2005 as an assistant coach, where he remained until 2011.

Shaw then served as an assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers from 2011 to 2013 before becoming the head coach of the Denver Nuggets in 2013. He returned to the Lakers in 2016 as an associate head coach and later became the head coach of the NBA G League Ignite. Currently, Shaw serves as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Early Life

Brian Shaw was born on March 22, 1966, in Oakland, California. He developed an early interest in basketball while playing at the East Oakland Youth Development Center. Shaw attended Westlake Middle School and Bishop O’Dowd High School before moving on to St. Mary’s College of California, where he spent his freshman and sophomore years. He later transferred to the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he led the Gauchos basketball team to their first NCAA tournament appearance.

Career

Before starting his NBA career, Shaw played for the United States men’s national basketball team at the 1986 FIBA World Championship. He made a crucial three-pointer in the final moments of the gold medal game against the Soviet Union, securing victory for his team.

Boston Celtics and Il Messaggero Roma

Shaw was selected as the 24th overall pick by the Boston Celtics in the 1988 NBA draft. After one season with the Celtics, he signed a two-year contract with the Italian team Il Messaggero Roma. Shaw returned to the Celtics in 1990, but a contract dispute arose when he expressed a desire to return to play in Italy. He eventually lost the dispute and continued with the Celtics until 1992.

Miami Heat

In 1992, Shaw was traded to the Miami Heat, where he played for two seasons.

Orlando Magic

Shaw joined the Orlando Magic in 1994 as a free agent. During his first season, the Magic reached the NBA Finals but were swept by the Houston Rockets. Shaw remained with the Magic until 1997.

Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers

Shaw was traded to the Golden State Warriors in 1997, but after a brief stint, he was traded again to the Portland Trail Blazers during the 1998-99 season.

Los Angeles Lakers

In 1999, Shaw joined the Los Angeles Lakers, where he was reunited with former teammate Shaquille O’Neal. Serving as a backup to Kobe Bryant, Shaw contributed significantly to the Lakers’ three consecutive NBA championships from 2000 to 2002. He retired from professional basketball after the 2002-03 season.

Coaching Career

After retiring as a player, Shaw began his coaching career as a scout for the Lakers in 2003-04. He then became an assistant coach for the Lakers, where he worked under head coach Phil Jackson until 2011. Shaw later joined the Indiana Pacers as an assistant coach and was promoted to associate head coach.

In 2013, Shaw became the head coach of the Denver Nuggets, though his tenure was short-lived due to a poor win-loss record. He was fired in early 2015 after compiling a 56-85 record. Shaw returned to the Lakers in 2016 as an associate head coach, remaining with the team until 2019. In 2020, he was named the inaugural head coach of the NBA G League Ignite, a role he held for one season before moving to the Los Angeles Clippers as an assistant coach.

Personal Life

In 1993, Shaw faced a personal tragedy when his parents and sister were killed in a car accident. His niece, who survived the crash, was raised with the help of Shaw. Shaw is married to Nikki, a professional chef, and together they have three children.

Real Estate

In 2003, Shaw completed the construction of a luxurious 9,200-square-foot mansion in the hills above Oakland, California. The five-bedroom estate has been listed for rent multiple times and was put on the market in August 2023 for $7.895 million.

