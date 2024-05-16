Bridget Fonda, an American actress renowned for her work in film and television, has a net worth of $50 million. This impressive figure represents a combined wealth with her husband, prolific composer Danny Elfman. Fonda’s career spans over four decades, during which she starred in notable films such as “The Godfather Part III” (1990), “Single White Female” (1992), and “A Simple Plan” (1998).

Bridget Fonda Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth January 27, 1964 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Bridget Jane Fonda was born on January 27, 1964, in Los Angeles, California, into a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. She is the daughter of actor Peter Fonda and artist Susan Jane Brewer, niece of Jane Fonda, and granddaughter of Henry Fonda. After her parents’ divorce in 1974, Bridget and her brother Justin lived with their father and stepmother in Los Angeles and Paradise Valley, Montana. Fonda attended Westlake School for Girls in L.A. and later studied drama at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, graduating in 1986.

Bridget Fonda Career

Bridget Fonda made her screen debut at the age of five with an uncredited role in “Easy Rider” (1969), a film produced and co-written by her father. Her acting career took off in the late 1980s, with appearances in films such as “Aria” (1987) and “Shag” (1988). In 1990, she starred in “The Godfather Part III,” which grossed $136.9 million at the box office, and played key roles in “Single White Female” and “Singles” (both 1992).

Fonda continued to build her filmography with diverse roles in “Point of No Return” (1993), “It Could Happen to You” (1994), and Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown” (1997). Her performance in the TV movie “In the Gloaming” (1997) earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination. Despite a successful career, Bridget retired from acting in 2002 after appearing in “The Chris Isaak Show” and the miniseries “Snow Queen.”

Personal Life

In 2003, Bridget Fonda married composer Danny Elfman, known for his work in film and television music as well as his role as the frontman for the rock band Oingo Boingo. The couple has one son, Oliver, born in 2005. Prior to her marriage, Bridget had a long-term relationship with actor Eric Stoltz.

Awards and Nominations

Throughout her career, Fonda has received several accolades. She won the Best Actress award at the Sitges – Catalonian International Film Festival for “Rough Magic” in 1995 and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for “In the Gloaming” in 1997. Her work in “Scandal” (1990) and “No Ordinary Baby” (2001) garnered Golden Globe nominations, and she was recognized with an Independent Spirit Award nomination for “Shag” (1989).

Real Estate

In 2000, Danny Elfman purchased a home in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, for $2.13 million. The couple spent around $3 million renovating the 1920s property. In 2015, they acquired the adjacent house for $3.6 million. They listed the combined estate for $14.6 million in 2020, eventually selling the properties separately for a total of $13 million. In 2021, Fonda and Elfman purchased two side-by-side homes in Encino, California, for a combined $8 million. They also own a ranch in Santa Barbara, acquired by Elfman in the mid-1990s.

