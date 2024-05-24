Bridget Moynahan Siblings: Get to Know Andy and Sean

Bridget Moynahan is an American actress and former model known for her roles in films like I, Robot, John Wick and the TV series Blue Bloods.

Born on April 28, 1971 in Binghamton, New York, she pursued modeling after graduating high school in 1989.

Moynahan later transitioned to acting, making her TV debut in Sex and the City in 1999 and her breakthrough film role in Coyote Ugly in 2000.

She dated NFL quarterback Tom Brady from 2004 to 2006.

In 2007, she gave birth to their son John Edward Thomas Moynahan. She married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.

Siblings

Moynahan has two siblings, an older brother named Andy Moynahan, who works as a computer programmer, and a younger brother named Sean Moynahan, who works as a potter.

Moynahan’s parents are Edward Bradley Moynahan, a scientist and former administrator at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Mary Bridget, a former school teacher.

When Moynahan was around seven years old, her family moved to Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

Career

Moynahan began her career as a model after graduating high school in 1989.

She appeared in department store catalogs and on the covers of magazines like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

Moynahan then transitioned to acting, taking lessons and making her TV debut in a guest role on Sex and the City in 1999.

Her breakthrough film role came in 2000 with Coyote Ugly.

Over the next several years, Moynahan appeared in a variety of films, including the action thriller The Sum of All Fears, the sci-fi movie I, Robot and the political drama Lord of War.

In 2006, Moynahan starred in the short-lived ABC series Six Degrees.

She has since focused more on film, with roles in movies like Ramona and Beezus and the John Wick action franchise.

Since 2010, Moynahan has starred as Erin Reagan in the CBS police drama Blue Bloods. She has also directed several episodes of the show.

Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her versatility, appearing in a range of genres from romantic comedies to action films.

Moynahan continues to be an in-demand actress, with a net worth estimated at $30 million.

Personal life

Moynahan has been married to Andrew Frankel, a New York businessman, since October 19, 2015.

They have been together for almost seven years and have maintained a private relationship, sharing glimpses of their lives on social media.

Moynahan and Andrew do not have children together, but Andrew became the stepfather of Moynahan’s son Jack, whom she shares with her ex, Tom Brady, when they got married.

Jack was born in 2007, and despite Bridget and Brady’s past relationship, they have remained amicable co-parents.