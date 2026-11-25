Britain’s domestic intelligence service MI5 and the defence ministry issued a joint alert Tuesday warning UK military suppliers to Ukraine about increasing sabotage attempts by Russia.

“The alert is aimed at companies in the UK providing direct material support to the Ukrainian armed forces including organisations in the supply chain,” said a statement from MI5’s National Protective Security Authority (NPSA) and the Ministry of Defence.

“In recent months Russia has increased attempts to conduct sabotage against European defence-related facilities,” it said.

“This activity is typically characterised by the use of proxy actors employing low-sophistication sabotage methodologies, such as arson.”

The alert “provides protective security advice for organisations on how to reduce their exposure, detect and report hostile reconnaissance and minimise the impact of an attack”.

In a separate statement, the UK government said “closed-door threat briefings” would be given to chief executives in the national infrastructure and defence sectors on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chaired by defence and security ministers alongside senior representatives from the UK intelligence community, the briefings “will build on ongoing work to strengthen the UK’s resilience against hostile activity by providing tailored security advice for businesses”.

Several European countries have accused Russia of being behind acts of sabotage, including cyberattacks, since the start of the war in Ukraine nearly five years ago.

UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis on Tuesday described the sabotage attempts as “truly shameful”.

“Our national security is strongest when businesses, intelligence agencies and government departments are working together to detect and deter threats,” he said in the government statement.

“That’s why I’m convening CEOs and security officials today and supporting the NPSA’s security alert for defence manufacturers.”

Britain has been one of Ukraine’s biggest backers in its effort to repel Russia following Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

By Agencies