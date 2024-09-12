British Actor Kenneth Cope Dies Aged 93

British actor and writer Kenneth Cope, best known for his role in the detective TV series Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased), has passed away at the age of 93.

According to a statement from his agent, Cope “passed away peacefully in his sleep” on Wednesday, with his wife and family by his side.

Cope rose to fame playing Marty Hopkirk in Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased), where his character is murdered but returns as a ghost.

The show, which aired in 1969 and 1970, gained a cult following and was remade in 2000. In addition to this role, Cope was well known for his appearances in Coronation Street as Jed Stone and his involvement in the Carry On film series.

His agent’s statement described him as a “natural comedy actor” and a “proud native Liverpudlian,” who was also a loyal supporter of Everton Football Club.

“We are deeply saddened by his passing and ask for privacy for his family at this time,” the statement continued. Cope is survived by his wife, Renny Lister, and their three children, Nick, Mark, and Martha.

Kenneth Cope began his acting career in theatre and went on to secure roles in several well-known TV shows and films.

His notable credits include Brookside, That Was The Week That Was, Doctors, The Bill, and Last of the Summer Wine.

He also appeared in more than 100 episodes of Coronation Street in the 1960s, later returning to the show in 2008 and 2009.

ITV paid tribute to Cope, saying, “Kenneth’s portrayal of Jed Stone made him a fan favourite on Coronation Street.

He was a talented actor and writer, and we were delighted when he reprised the role decades later. We are saddened by his passing, and our thoughts are with his family.”

In Brookside, Cope played Ray Hilton for 171 episodes between 1999 and 2002. Michael Starke, who starred alongside Cope in the soap, described him as a “proper gentleman,” adding, “He was always generous and kind. I liked him a lot.”

Kenneth Cope also had leading roles in Carry On at Your Convenience (1971) and Carry On Matron (1972), solidifying his place in British entertainment history.