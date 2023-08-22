Britney Spears Shares Video Of Herself Being Licked By A New Man

Following her recent separation from Sam Asghari, Britney Spears has wasted no time in reclaiming her vibrant spirit and carefree lifestyle, evident in videos shared on social media platforms.

Britney, who spent six years in a relationship with Asghari, has quickly rekindled her energetic demeanor mere days after divorce papers were filed.

She posted online videos that depict her dancing joyfully in bed, occasionally topless, and engaging playfully with a companion who is seen licking her leg.

The pop icon accompanied the videos with a spirited caption, narrating a humorous tale of pursuing a craving for chicken and playfully addressing the paparazzi’s keen interest in her activities.

“When you go to meet up with a so-called ‘friend‘ and drive an hour for chicken,” she penned, inviting her fans into her lively world.

Addressing the divorce news, Spears candidly took to Instagram over the weekend to confirm the end of her six-year journey with Asghari.

While sharing a video of herself dancing, she wrote, “As everyone knows, Sam and I are no longer together. Six years is a long time to be with someone, so I’m a little shocked, but I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!”

Amid the post-divorce media swirl, rumors of alleged infidelity and episodes of violence surfaced, casting shadows on the circumstances.

However, sources close to Spears have vehemently refuted these claims, defending the pop star’s character and the nature of the separation.

Denying any involvement of cheating or violence, an insider stated, “There was no cheating, and he’s six-foot-two and she’s five-foot-two, so how could she attack him?”

The complexity of the situation, according to the source, has been a gradual development rather than an impulsive decision. “The honest truth of it is that it’s complicated. This wasn’t a whiplash decision. It’s been in the works for the past month.”

