Britney Spears Teases New Collaboration With Will.i.am: “Mind Your Business”

Britney Spears is back with new music, and fans are buzzing with excitement! The pop sensation is teaming up once again with producer and former Black Eyed Peas frontman, Will.i.am, for a hot new single titled “Mind Your Business.”

Will.i.am gave fans a sneak peek of the upcoming track on his Instagram, posting a text-only video with an audio snippet teasing the song. The caption read, “Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!” In the clip, Will.i.am can be heard saying, “You are now rocking with Will.i.am and,” with Spears playfully chiming in to finish the line with her iconic catchphrase, “Britney b—h” from her hit 2007 album “Blackout.”

And that’s not all—Britney adds a sassy twist to the teaser, saying, “Mind your business, b—h,” leaving fans eager for more.

The news has already caught the attention of Britney’s friends and family, with Paris Hilton commenting, “#Sliving icons,” and Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, expressing his excitement with a couple of shocked-face emojis.

This isn’t the first time Britney Spears and Will.i.am have joined forces. They previously collaborated on songs like “Big Fat Base,” featured on her 2011 album “Femme Fatale,” and Will.i.am was the executive producer on her 2013 album “Britney Jean.” The duo also teamed up on the catchy track “Scream & Shout,” part of Will.i.am’s album “willpower” in 2013.

Fans have eagerly been awaiting new music from Britney, as her last original solo album “Glory” was released back in 2016. In 2022, she surprised everyone with a collaboration alongside rock legend Elton John, remixing his iconic song “Tiny Dancer” and releasing “Hold Me Closer.”

Aside from her musical endeavors, Britney Spears recently made headlines with the announcement of her upcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me,” set to hit shelves in October.

The wait for Britney’s new single won’t be long, as “Mind Your Business” is set to drop on July 21. Fans can’t wait to see what the pop princess has in store this time, and with Will.i.am on board, it’s sure to be an unforgettable hit!

