Brittney Griner Siblings: Meet the Basketball Player’s Strong Support System

Brittney Griner is an American basketball player known for her exceptional skills as a center, notably playing for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA.

She gained international attention in 2022 when she was detained in Russia on a drug offense, later being sentenced to nine years but released in a prisoner exchange.

Brittney has achieved numerous accolades in her career, including leading Baylor University to an NCAA championship in 2012 and winning gold medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Despite facing challenges, Griner has shown resilience and determination, returning to the WNBA after her ordeal in Russia and continuing to excel on the court.

She recently re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury, demonstrating her commitment to the sport and her team.

Siblings

Brittney has four siblings, two sisters named Shanae and Pier and two brothers named Derrick and Michael.

Her siblings have been a significant source of support for her throughout her life and career.

Brittney’s close relationship with her family, including her sisters and brothers, highlights the importance of familial bonds in her personal and professional journey.

Parents

Brittney’s parents are Raymond and Sandra Griner.

Raymond, a former US Marine who served in Vietnam, later worked as a deputy sheriff in Harris County, Texas for around 30 years before retiring.

Sandra is a homemaker who enjoys activities like crocheting and baking.

The couple has four children, with Brittney being the youngest.

Despite some initial challenges, including Raymond’s initial lack of support when Brittney came out as gay, both parents have been a source of support for her throughout her career.

They have stood by her during difficult times, including her detainment in Russia, showing unwavering support and love for their daughter.

Career

Brittney has had a remarkable career in basketball, particularly in the WNBA.

She has achieved significant success, earning multiple accolades and distinctions.

Brittney has been a dominant force on the court, showcasing her skills as a center for the Phoenix Mercury.

Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her exceptional performance, including being named to the All-Defensive Team seven times, receiving the Defensive Player of the Year award twice and earning six All-WNBA selections.

Additionally, Brittney has demonstrated her versatility and impact, contributing not only defensively but also offensively, with an impressive career scoring average of 17.7 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Her career statistics reflect her consistency and excellence, solidifying her position as one of the top players in the WNBA.