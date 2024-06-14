Bronny James Siblings: Get to Know Bryce Maximus and Zhuri Nova

Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has decided to forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility and remain in the 2024 NBA draft.

He enrolled at USC last summer after impressive performances in the McDonald’s All American Game and Nike Hoop Summit.

However, Bronny’s freshman season was cut short due to a July cardiac arrest episode that required a procedure to treat a congenital heart defect.

In 25 games for USC, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 36.6% from the field.

Some analysts believe Bronny is being put in a bad position by his father’s desire to play his final NBA season alongside his son, as James may get drafted based more on his name than his on-court production.

Despite this, he has seen a significant improvement in his draft standing following a strong pre-draft process, with ESPN ranking him as the No. 54 prospect in the ESPN 100.

Siblings

Bronny has two younger siblings, namely Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri Nova James.

Bryce is Bronny’s younger brother, born on June 14, 2007.

He has been involved in various sports, including basketball and football, and has shown promise in his early years.

Although he hasn’t yet pursued a professional sports career, his involvement in sports reflects the strong athletic influence of his family.

Zhuri is the youngest, born on October 22, 2014. As the only daughter in the family, she has been involved in various activities, including modeling and fashion.

Career

Bronny has been pursuing a college basketball career at the University of Southern California (USC) since 2023.

He is a freshman and plays as a point guard/shooting guard for the USC Trojans.

Bronny has faced criticism for his inconsistent performances, which have led to a slump in his draft stock.

He is currently averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 36.6% from the field.

Bronny’s college journey began with a strong high school career at Sierra Canyon, where he led his team to a 23–11 record and averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

He was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Nike Hoop Summit, where he showcased his skills alongside other top recruits.

Bronny’s decision to attend USC was influenced by his father, who expressed a desire to play with his son before his Hall of Fame career ends.

He has been working to improve his game and has shown promise in his early college years.

Despite the challenges he faces, Bronny remains a highly touted prospect with a strong potential for growth.

Cardiac arrest

Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest incident on July 24, 2023, during a workout at the University of Southern California (USC) gym.

Bronny collapsed while briefly losing consciousness and was revived by medical personnel.

He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he remained for three days before being released.

The likely cause of the cardiac arrest was identified as a congenital heart defect, which is a broad term referring to any abnormality of heart structure present from birth.

This type of defect can be treated and managed with medical procedures or medication adjustments.

Bronny’s family and medical team are confident that he will make a full recovery and return to basketball in the near future.

He has been attending classes at USC and is trending in the right direction, according to his coach, Andy Enfield.