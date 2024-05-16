Brooke Shields, an American actress, model, and former child star, has a net worth of $40 million. This is a combined net worth with her husband, producer and entrepreneur Chris Henchy, and likely reflects a fairly even split between the two. Shields is perhaps best known for her role in the 1980 film “The Blue Lagoon” and has enjoyed a diverse career in film, television, theater, and modeling.

Brooke Shields Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth May 31, 1965 Place of Birth Manhattan, New York City Nationality American Profession Actor, Model, Television Producer, Spokesperson, Voice Actor, Author

Early Life

Brooke Christa Shields was born on May 31, 1965, in Manhattan, New York City, New York. She is the daughter of actress and model Teri Shields and businessman Frank Shields. After her parents divorced when she was just five months old, Shields grew up with her mother, who encouraged her involvement in show business. Shields took piano, ballet, and horse riding lessons during her childhood. She attended the New Lincoln School and graduated from the Dwight-Englewood School in Englewood, New Jersey, in 1983.

Brooke Shields Career

Shields began her career in modeling at just 11 months old with an advertisement for Ivory Soap. She gained widespread attention at age 11 for her role in Louis Malle’s controversial film “Pretty Baby” (1978), in which she played a child prostitute. At age 14, she became the youngest model to appear on the cover of “Vogue” magazine. That same year, she starred in Calvin Klein jeans advertisements, famously stating, “You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.”

She then starred in the 1980 film “The Blue Lagoon” and later “Endless Love.” By the time she was 16, Shields was one of the most recognizable faces in the country, balancing her career as a fashion model and actress. She paused her acting career to attend Princeton University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in French literature in 1987.

Television Career

Shields made numerous television appearances, becoming the youngest guest star on “The Muppet Show” in 1980 and hosting “ABC Fridays” in 1981. After graduating from college, she returned to acting with roles in various films and a starring role in the sitcom “Suddenly Susan,” which aired from 1996 to 2000. Shields also appeared on shows like “That ’70s Show,” “Lipstick Jungle,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Friends,” and “Law and Order: SVU.” In 2018, she had a recurring role on “Jane the Virgin.”

Theatre Career

Shields has also enjoyed a successful theater career. She appeared on Broadway in productions such as “Grease” (1994), “Cabaret” (2001), “Wonderful Town” (2004), and “Chicago.” She also played Morticia Addams in the Broadway production of “The Addams Family” in 2011.

Personal Life

Brooke Shields has had a colorful personal life. She was close friends with Michael Jackson and spoke at his memorial service in 2009. She has openly discussed her struggles with postpartum depression in her book “Down Came the Rain.” Shields dated several high-profile individuals, including Dean Cain, John F. Kennedy Jr., Liam Neeson, and George Michael. She was married to tennis player Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999 and married writer/producer Chris Henchy in 2001. The couple has two daughters and resides in Greenwich Village, New York City.

Real Estate

In 1997, Shields purchased a home in LA’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood for $3.25 million. After moving to New York full-time, she and her husband rented this house for $25,000 per month. In 2007, they bought a townhome in New York’s West Village for $5.5 million. They also own a home in Southampton, purchased in 2013 for $4.25 million.

