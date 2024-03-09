Bruno Mars Siblings: The Hernandez Siblings Who Rocked with the Singer

Bruno Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, is an American singer-songwriter known for his versatile musical styles including pop, R&B, funk, soul, reggae, disco and rock.

He is recognized for his captivating stage performances and retro showmanship. Mars performs with his band, the Hooligans, showcasing a wide range of instruments and musical talents.

Additionally, he is a record producer, musician, dancer and music video director.

Bruno Mars has made significant contributions to the music industry and has gained popularity for his unique style and performances.

Bruno Mars has five siblings, including Eric Hernandez, Jaime Kailani Bayot, Tiara Hernandez, Tahiti Hernandez and Presley Hernandez.

Eric is the oldest brother and a drummer who has contributed to Mars’ success by playing drums for his backup band, the Hooligans.

Jaime is a cousin who was adopted by the family and served as Bruno Mars’ booking manager in 2007. Tiara pursued music after working as a teacher and in nursing.

Tahiti, another sibling, is a member of the band The Lylas and is married to pro-surfer Billy Kemper.

Presley, the youngest sibling, has worked in acting and producing but found her passion in music like her siblings.

She got married to Hawaiian hip-hop artist Kealoha ‘K-Luv’ Mahone, and collectively formed the all-female band The Lylas.

Bruno Mars’ father is Peter “Pedrito” Hernandez, a Puerto Rican and Jewish man from Brooklyn, New York.

His mother was Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, a Filipina and Spanish woman.

Mars has credited his parents for fostering his musical interests, with his father providing him with instruments like guitars and pianos, and his mother instilling in him a deep love for music.

Tragically, Bernadette passed away in 2013 from a brain aneurysm, which deeply impacted Mars.

Despite rumors about changing his last name to hide his ethnicity, Mars has affirmed his pride in his roots and clarified that his last name is Hernandez, with his father being a Puerto Rican man named Pedrito Hernandez.

Bruno Mars has had a remarkable career marked by various significant milestones and achievements.

He credits his success to honesty, self-discipline and trusting his gut instincts, emphasizing the importance of genuine passion and hard work in his music and business ventures.

Bruno Mars started his musical journey at a young age, performing with his family band and later becoming an Elvis impersonator in Hawaii.

After moving to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of becoming a singer, he faced initial setbacks but eventually landed a publishing deal in 2005, leading to collaborations and songwriting partnerships that propelled his career forward.

In 2010, Bruno Mars gained widespread recognition with hits like Nothin’ On You and Just the Way You Are, which topped charts in the UK and the US.

His debut album Doo-Wops & Hooligans further solidified his success with multiple hit singles.

Bruno Mars has continued to evolve as an artist, forming the duo Silk Sonic with Anderson Paak and winning Grammy Awards for their work.

He has also ventured into investments, co-owning SelvaRey Rum and making smart business decisions alongside his music career.

Currently, Bruno Mars is actively engaged in his music career, with upcoming tour dates scheduled for 2024 at various venues.

His journey from a young performer to a Grammy-winning artist reflects his dedication, talent, and ability to adapt and thrive in the music industry.