Brynn Whitfield Siblings: Meet Daris and Trina

Brynn Whitfield is a multi-talented individual known for her work in corporate communications and marketing, with experience in PR campaigns for renowned brands like Shell Oil and Johnson & Johnson.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, public relations and advertising from Purdue University and has studied political management at The George Washington University.

Brynn is also a certified yoga teacher, a business owner, and a double Scorpio who values body diversity and astrology.

On the reality show The Real Housewives of New York City, Brynn has showcased her fun and flirty personality, along with her serious career achievements, emphasizing that she is not just a socialite but a successful professional with a wealth of experience in the industry.

Brynn has two siblings, a brother named Daris and a sister named Trina.

Daris, who is around 40 years old, is Brynn’s closest living relative, and she wished him a ‘Happy 34th Birthday’ in a since-deleted Instagram post in December 2016.

Trina is Brynn’s other sibling, completing the trio raised by their maternal grandmother, Darlene, due to severe neglect and abuse by their parents.

Despite their challenging childhood, Brynn, Daris and Trina found stability and care under the guardianship of their grandmother, forming a close-knit family unit.

Brynn’s parents, Alton Duane Whitfield and Jill Marie Mitchell, had a troubled past marked by legal issues.

Alton faced various charges from the late 1970s to the mid-1990s, including retail fraud, burglary, theft, possession of a controlled substance and writing checks without enough funds.

He passed away in 2003 at the age of 51, with his obituary mentioning his early struggles and eventual turnaround.

Jill also had encounters with the law during Brynn’s childhood, leading to her imprisonment in June 1987, community corrections center placements, and subsequent jail terms until her release in 1992.

Allegations against Jill included credit card violations, writing checks without enough funds, and fraud theft/false pretenses.

Despite the challenges, a relative shared that Jill loved Brynn but struggled to provide proper care due to her lifestyle, eventually leading to Brynn being raised by her maternal grandmother, Darlene Heslin.

Brynn has a diverse and successful career in corporate communications and marketing.

She works as a freelance marketing communications consultant, managing traditional and digital consumer marketing programs for various brands like Dove, Shell Oil, Aveeno, Neutrogena, Clean & Clear and Lubriderm.

Brynn’s professional journey includes roles as a PR lead for Assembly before transitioning to freelance work in 2022.

Additionally, she serves as an advisory board member for TongueTry, an online service connecting Americans with female Guatemalan tutors to empower impoverished women in Central America.

Beyond her marketing expertise, Brynn is a certified yoga teacher and an advisory board member for SACRED Yoga, a business specializing in yoga mats and accessories.

Her career achievements have been recognized with awards like the Cannes Lions Awards and a Telly Award for Best Branded Content, showcasing her dedication and success in the field of corporate communications and marketing.