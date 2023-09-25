in NEWS

No Injuries as Building Under Construction Collapses in Mirema

building in mirema collapses
Mirema Building Collapses. [COURTESY]

An eight-storey building under construction collapsed Sunday night in Mirema Drive area, Nairobi.

Police said no injuries were reported after the structure went down at about 10 pm.

It is not clear what caused the collapse.

Search and rescue teams visited the scene on Monday to check if there was anyone trapped under the rubbles.

Such incidents have been on the rise amid concerns of lack of proper supervision from officials.

Officials from Nairobi City County, police and the National Construction Authority are investigating the incident.

