    Burghley House In Lincolnshire Closes For Netflix Horror Film

    ENTERTAINMENT
    Burghley House, a historic stately home near Stamford, Lincolnshire, has been temporarily closed to the public as Netflix films a new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein.

    According to the house’s website, it will remain shut until 21 September due to the ongoing filming.

    The film, directed by renowned Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro, features Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac as Dr. Frankenstein and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi as The Monster. The adaptation is set to release in 2025.

    Visitors to the area have noticed a large presence of trailers, vans, and film equipment parked around the grounds of the house, which was originally built between 1555 and 1587.

    While the main house and Orangery Restaurant are closed for filming, the gardens, play park, and cafes remain open.

    Locals, including Poppy Wraith and Grace Richardson, were hoping to catch a glimpse of the stars while walking their dogs.

    “We found out Jacob Elordi’s here. That’s pretty cool,” said Wraith, though the pair had not spotted him yet.

    The production has attracted attention from others as well, with Jonathan Marcus, a passerby, remarking on the impressive number of vehicles on-site and the secrecy surrounding the filming.

    The cast also includes Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, Charles Dance, and David Bradley, adding to the anticipation for this upcoming Frankenstein adaptation.

     

