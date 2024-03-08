Burna Boy Siblings: Meet Nissi and Ronami Ogulu

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer born on July 2, 1991, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

He is known for his unique music style that blends pop and Afrobeats, which he describes as Afro-fusion, incorporating R&B, hip hop, dancehall and reggae genres.

Burna Boy’s music has gained international recognition, leading him to become an icon in the Afrobeats genre.

He has released several successful albums like African Giant in 2019 and Twice as Tall in 2020.

Burna Boy’s family plays a significant role in his career; his mother, Bose Ogulu, is his manager and co-founded the record label Spaceship Collective with him.

Additionally, he made history by being the first Nigerian artist to headline a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Siblings

Burna Boy has two siblings, Nissi Ogulu and Ronami Ogulu.

Nissi, the youngest sibling, is a songwriter, singer, Mechanical Engineer, and studied Design at Warwick University in the UK.

She is also skilled in fine art, creative digital design, animation, philanthropy and dance.

On the other hand, Ronami works as a stylist managing Burna Boy’s wardrobe for public appearances, performances and tour dates.

Nissi has shared how having Burna Boy as a brother has influenced her music career and the challenges she faces in the industry.

Both siblings are supportive of Burna Boy’s music career and bring their unique talents to their respective fields.

Parents

Burna Boy’s parents are Bose and Samuel Ogulu.

Bose is a scholar with university degrees in foreign languages and language translations.

She speaks six languages fluently, including English, French, Italian, German, Yoruba and Pidgin English of Nigeria.

Bose taught French at the Hartcourt University of Education in Nigeria for ten years and also worked as a language translator at the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce.

She decided to focus more on the music industry, especially managing her son’s career after Burna Boy recognized her potential as a manager.

Samuel has been married to Bose for 33 years and has played a supportive role in their son’s music career.

Career

Burna Boy’s unique music style, which he calls Afro-fusion, blends various genres like R&B, hip hop, dancehall and reggae. Over the years, he has gained recognition globally for his music.

One of the significant milestones in Burna Boy’s career was winning a Grammy Award in 2021 for Best Global Music Album with his fifth studio album, Twice As Tall.

He has headlined sold-out shows at prestigious venues like Madison Square Garden in New York and achieved a number one album in the UK with I Told Them…making him the first international Afrobeats artist to do so.

The fashion industry has also taken notice of Burna Boy’s style and influence, with brands like Burberry featuring him in campaigns and dressing him for red-carpet events like the Met Gala.

Throughout his career, Burna Boy has amassed a significant following on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, showcasing his growing global fanbase.

His success not only in Africa but also in America and Europe highlights his impact on the music industry and his ability to bridge cultural gaps through his music.