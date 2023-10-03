Burundian Bodaboda Rider Fatally Stabbed in Robbery in Kitengela

A Burundi national died after being stabbed in a robbery in Kitengela town, Kajiado County.

Police said Mark Tuizenge succumbed to injuries in hospital after he had been attacked by two men who had posed as pillion passengers and wanted to be taken to Milimani area.

Before he succumbed, the deceased said he carried two pillion passengers from Balozi road to Mazola drive in Milimani area where they later turned against him stabbing him in the neck and robbed him of his motorcycle in the Monday morning incident.

He was rushed to the Nairobi Women’s Hospital Kitengela where he passed on while undergoing treatment, police said.

Read: Man Fatally Stabbed in Attack in Kericho

Police visited the scene and documented it as part of the probe into the murder and robbery.

No arrest has been made so far but a hunt on the men is ongoing, police said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident in which a bleeding man was dropped on the road near Quickmat Waruku area off Waiyaki Way.

Police responded and rushed the victim to Eagles Hospital within Kangemi where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Read Also: Autopsy Shows Nairobi Hospital Finance Boss was Stabbed 25 Times

The deceased who was identified as Julius Musau, 24 had deep cuts on his right hand and shoulder.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known. Police said they are investigating the murder with the aim of making arrests. The body is lying in a mortuary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...