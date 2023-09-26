Busia MCA Carlbenz Okonya Charged with Defiling 14-year-old Girl

Bunyala West MCA Carlbenz Okonya has been charged with defiling a 14-year-old girl.

The legislator who was arraigned on Tuesday will remain in custody pending a ruling on prosecution’s opposition to bail.

The matter will be heard on Thursday.

In a police report seen by Kahawa Tungu, Mr Okonya was arrested on Friday for defiling the minor.

Okonya was detained at Port Victoria Police Station.

“On 22/9/2023, MCA for Bunyala West ward in Bunyala Sub-county Hon. Carlbenz Okonya was arrested at Port Victoria Police Station for the offence of defilement. He was placed in custody pending to be arraigned before court on Monday 25/09/2023,” the report read.

The penalty for defilement varies depending on the child’s age. If the victim is 11 years or less, the offender will be sentenced to life imprisonment.

If the victim’s age ranges from 12 to 15, the sentence is a minimum of 20 years. And if the child is 16 or 17 years, the offence carries a minimum of 15 years.

