fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Businessman Charged with Making False Documents on Mining 

    Pinnah MokeiraBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Kelvin Onyango Otieno
    Kelvin Onyango Otieno in Court for Making False Documents.

    A businessman Kelvin Onyango Otieno was Monday charged with making a document purporting to be genuinely issued by the ministry of mining.

    The document in question is a mining license said to have been issued to cargo care freight forwarders.

    The accused was arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi where he denied several counts leveled against him.

    The prosecution told the court that the accused made a mineral dealer license which he purported to have been issued to Metropolitan express cargo by the ministry of mining.

    The accused was released on a cash bail of Ksh of Sh200,000 with one contact person.

    The court gave him an alternative bond of Sh300,000 plus one surety.

    The court directed the matter to be mentioned on March 6 for pretrial.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Gakuyo Charged with Sh1 Billion Fraud, Released on Sh10 Million Bail 

    Businessman Charged with Making False Documents on Mining 

     
    Court Informed Tabasamu School in Diani Operating Illegally 

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X