Businessman Charged with Making False Documents on Mining 

A businessman Kelvin Onyango Otieno was Monday charged with making a document purporting to be genuinely issued by the ministry of mining.

The document in question is a mining license said to have been issued to cargo care freight forwarders.

The accused was arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi where he denied several counts leveled against him.

The prosecution told the court that the accused made a mineral dealer license which he purported to have been issued to Metropolitan express cargo by the ministry of mining.

The accused was released on a cash bail of Ksh of Sh200,000 with one contact person.

The court gave him an alternative bond of Sh300,000 plus one surety.

The court directed the matter to be mentioned on March 6 for pretrial.