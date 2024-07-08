Businessman Charged with Stealing Sh106 Million from Family Bank

A man was Monday charged in Milimani Law Courts for allegedly stealing Sh106.5 million from Family Bank in Nairobi.

This according to the prosecution is contrary to Section 268(1) as read with Section 275 of the penal code.

It is alleged that on diverse dates between July 1, 2019 and November 25, 2021, Elias Kivuti Nyaga at Family Bank in Nairobi, jointly with others, not before court, stole the aforementioned cash, which belonged to Family Bank Limited.

He was also charged with handling stolen goods, contrary to Section 322(1) as read with Section 322(2) of the Penal Code.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe and was released a Sh6 million bond and a surety of the same amount.

The matter will come up for a mention on 22nd July 2024.

Elsewhere, one Evaline Bonareri Okeya was charged before Milimani Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe with conspiring to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the Penal Code.

In charges read by Prosecution Counsel Judy Koech, the court heard that the accused, jointly with others not before court, conspired to commit a felony namely acts that promote child trafficking by illegally fostering baby B.A. and baby X.Y.

The offence happened on June 19, 2024 at Kibra Kwa DC area in Kibra sub-county within Nairobi County.

Further, the suspect is charged on different counts with acts that promote child trafficking contrary to section 4(1)(b) as read with section 4(3) of the counter trafficking in persons act No. 8 of 2010 Laws of Kenya.

The charges state that on the 19th day of June 2024 at Kibra kwa DC area in Kibra sub-county within Nairobi county, jointly with others not before court, the accused unlawfully fostered a child namely B.A aged one month and two weeks and baby X.Y aged one month and one week for the purpose of trafficking in persons.

She pleaded not guilty to the four charges and was released on a bond of Sh2 million with one surety of a similar amount.

The case is scheduled for mention on the July 22, 2024.