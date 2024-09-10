Businessman Claims He Was Robbed Sh12 Million While on Motorcycle in Nairobi

A Nairobi-based businessman trading in Forex Bureau claimed Tuesday he was robbed of Sh12.9 million by gunmen on the busy Uhuru Highway.

The events unfolded at 12:53 pm when Hirsi Ali Shire sought to exchange the cash in his bag for Kenyan currency.

The scene of the said attack is usually busy at that time and any commotion may attract police attention.

Shire told police he boarded a motorbike heading to Westlands from his business premises at Kaunda Street in Nairobi’s CBD.

Upon arrival at Westlands Paramount building, he exchanged the amount and boarded the same motorbike heading to the CBD.

And upon reaching near Utalii Building along Uhuru Highway, a few metres from the roundabout, they were intercepted by a white saloon vehicle that seemed to be waiting or trailing them.

Two occupants alighted from the car and held the duo at gunpoint, threatening to pull the trigger if they did not cooperate.

One of the individuals according to Shire, snatched the bag and returned to the vehicle. The car sped off.

The businessman and the rider tried to give a chase to the vehicle but to no avail.

The businessman reported the matter to Central Police Station, where the officers visited and documented the scene.

The officers have since launched investigations to track the saloon vehicle, retrieve the cash and nab the two suspects.

Police suspect the attack was an inside job. The attackers, if any, had prior information on the movement of the cash.

A team of detectives is investigating the claims, Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said. He advised those engaged in money business to seek armed police escorts.

“We always advise those handling such money to seek police services in moving the same,” he said.

Preliminary findings have shown the man had on Monday called the money dealer and told him to prepare the cash he was to pick.

Police revisited the scene and reviewed security cameras as part of the probe into the said attack.