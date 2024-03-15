Businessman Disarmed, Injured After Shooting to Scare Mourners in Dramatic Attack in Siaya

A Nairobi-based businessman is nursing wounds in hospital after he was roughed up by a group of mourners at a charged funeral event in Kajuok village, Siaya County.

Police said Leonard Ochieng Nyapere is a licensed gun holder.

He was attending a funeral event of his sister-in-law on March 12 when a commotion broke out, police and witnesses said.

This forced Nyapere to reach out for his firearm and fired two rounds of 9mm to the air to scare a surging mob.

He was armed with a Glock Austria. He said he did this in self-defense from members of the public who were causing commotion and baying for his blood.

Nyapere said he was roughed up and disarmed by the mob as he rushed to his car. The car had its windscreen smashed in the confusion.

He managed to drive off before police arrived at the scene and took possession of the weapon.

He sustained injuries on his head and right hand. Police officers recovered the said pistol with 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition and one spent cartridge.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Such cases are on the rise amid calls on firearm holders to be cautious when handling them.

There are more than 11,000 firearm holders in the country.

The holders go through a rigorous process before they are given a permit to possess them.