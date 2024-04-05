Businessman in Court for Obtaining Sh10 Million from Company 

A businessman was on Friday charged with obtaining over Sh10 million from a trading company.

John Bosco Olago was arraigned before a Milimani Chief Magistrate’s court where he denied the charges.

Olago is accused of fraudulently obtaining $103,000 from Hainan Rui Rong Long International Trading Limited by falsely pretending he could supply them with 1,000 tons of white refined sugar.

Senior Principal Magistrate released him on a bond of Sh3 million with an alternative cash bail of Sh1 million.

The accused is said to have committed the offence between November 24th, 2023, and February 28th, 2024, in Kilimani within Nairobi City County.

The matter will be mentioned on April 18 for pretrial discussions.