Businessman Stops Allan Namu’s Documentary on Fertilizer

A businessman obtained a court order stopping the planned publication of a story on alleged graft and deception in the distribution of fertilizer by the government.

The businessman under SBL Innovate Manufacturers Limited sued Africa Uncensored, owned by journalist John Allan Namu.

Namu plans to air the documentary titled #FertileDeception on his YouTube channel. He has been promoting it on his social media accounts.

On learning about the plans to air the documentary, the businessman moved to court and successfully obtained an order to stop the same.

Milimani Principal Magistrate Stephen Onjoro issued the orders on March 8.

This follows a case filed on February 5, 2024. He certified the application as urgent and heard ex-parte in the first instance.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this application an order issued restraining the defendant by themselves, their servants or agents or otherwise from publishing or causing to be published the alleged document about the plaintiff’s business on the internet, any print media, Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter or any other social media platforms,” said the order in part.

He ordered that the application be served and heard inter-partes on March 20th 2024.

The businessman’s lawyer Okemwa Oino wrote to Namu and served him the order warning he would go against the same if he went ahead and aired the documentary.

“Now that you are aware of the order, whose contents are clear, if you go ahead to air your documentary it will be willful disobedience of a court order.”

“Note that we will pursue the court of court,” he said.

We could not get a comment from Namu over the developments as he refused to respond to calls.