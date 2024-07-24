Businessman Suleiman Shahbal Congratulates Joho, Mbadi, Oparanya, and Mvurya on Their Cabinet Nominations

Businessman Suleiman Shahbal has extended heartfelt congratulations to several prominent ODM leaders following their recent nominations for Cabinet positions. In his message, Shahbal praised Hon. Hassan Joho, Hon. Salim Mvurya, Hon. John Mbadi, and Hon. Wycliffe Oparanya for their dedication and leadership, which he believes have been crucial in shaping the community and region.

Shahbal highlighted Joho and Mvurya’s instrumental roles in their respective areas, noting that their nominations to the Cabinet are well-deserved. He also expressed admiration for Mbadi and Oparanya, both esteemed leaders of the ODM party, acknowledging their significant contributions and the potential for impactful change in their new roles.

In his statement, Shahbal emphasized that the current political crisis presents a unique opportunity for transformative change. He called on the newly nominated leaders to advocate for meaningful reforms, transparency, and accountability. Shahbal urged them to remain mindful of their roots and the sacrifices made by young heroes and martyrs who fought for a better Kenya.

“The crisis we face is also a chance to reinvent our country and address the issues that have long plagued our politics,” Shahbal said. “We owe it to the youth and the fallen heroes to use this opportunity to demand progress and tangible benefits for all Kenyans.”