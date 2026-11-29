Javan Buyu delivered the standout performance of Saturday’s SportPesa Boxing Night, defeating previously unbeaten Pakistani Kamran Abdul Wahab by technical decision to claim the vacant UBO World Lightweight title at the Edge Convention Centre in Nairobi.

The Kenyan extended his unbeaten professional record to eight wins, including five knockouts, after the contest was stopped ahead of the seventh round on medical advice.

Buyu suffered a deep cut above his right eyebrow following an accidental headbutt, forcing the ringside doctor to rule him unfit to continue. The judges’ scorecards were subsequently consulted, handing him victory over an opponent who came into the bout with a perfect 12-fight record, including 10 knockouts.

Although disappointed that the contest ended prematurely, Buyu said he was confident of victory, having led on the scorecards from the opening round. He also accused Wahab of repeatedly using his head during exchanges, claiming he had tried to alert the referee.

“I wanted to fight to the last bell, which was supposed to be 12 rounds. But with the boxing rules, when the doctor called it a stoppage, they had to go to the scorecards, which I was leading from round one,” he said.

Buyu credited months of preparation for his victory, revealing that he had been in camp since August, addressing weaknesses from previous fights and studying his opponent.

Having added the UBO World Lightweight crown to his National Lightweight, UBO Intercontinental and PST titles, the Kenyan is already setting his sights on bigger challenges, including American boxer Abdallah Mason.

“I would like to challenge Abdallah Mason. I would also like to challenge all the top 10 in the world. I’m up for it,” he added.

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri said Buyu’s achievement was a significant milestone in the company’s ambition to restore Kenya’s standing on the global boxing stage.

“A year ago, we made a commitment to bring world boxing titles to Kenya, and it is incredibly rewarding to see that promise come to fruition. We have always believed that Kenya has the talent to compete at the highest level, and what we are doing is creating the platform and opportunities for that talent to flourish.

Tonight is a testament to what sustained investment in the sport can achieve, and there is certainly more to come,” said Karauri.

The ‘Silent Beast’ Roars

In the co-main event, Musah Lawson defeated Baltzar Noria by split decision to win the WBA World Gold Super Welterweight title, while Uganda’s Catherine Nanziri beat Tanzania’s Halima Vunjabei by unanimous decision to capture the WBA Africa Super Bantamweight crown.

Nanziri, popularly known as ‘The Silent Beast’, added the title to an impressive collection that includes African Boxing Union (ABU), Eastern and Central African and Ugandan honours.

She described the victory as a stepping stone towards greater international success, with ambitions of challenging for further WBC and WBA titles.

“I’m the new WBA Africa champion now. I’m so happy and excited because it was a good fight, and I’m well prepared to go to the next level, the international level, for the WBA and WBC International,” she said.

Making her second appearance in the SportPesa and UFS Boxing series, Nanziri praised the warm reception she has received in Kenya and expressed pride at taking another continental title back home.

“Kenya is so welcoming, and I’m so happy to be here. They are so excited and proud of me winning a title away from home and taking it back home. It’s a privilege and a very good honour,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Ryaton Okwiri produced one of the night’s most emphatic finishes, stopping Ghanaian Nathaniel Suppey one minute and 23 seconds into the seventh round to win the WBA Africa Gold Middleweight title.

The five-time African champion and former Olympian said patience and tactical adjustments proved crucial after a difficult opening round against the taller Ghanaian.

“In the first round, my shots were short. He was very tall, and he was troubling me with his footwork. I told the coach in the second round, we went back and adjusted a bit. From there I was able to counter him,” he explained.

“You can’t judge a fight by the first round. It’s a marathon, so you have to calculate your strength, pressure and technique. The more rounds go on, the more I build up,” he added.

Okwiri attributed his endurance to an intensive 12-week training camp and, with another continental title secured, challenged Tanzanian boxer Hassan Mwakinyo to honour their proposed fight agreement.

“Hassan Mwakinyo should sign the contract. We were supposed to sign a contract, but his management said he was going to fight a Ghanaian guy. Now that time with the Ghanaian is past. He should sign the contract. I’m ready to go,” he declared.

Elsewhere, James Mugeni defeated Frank Bichahugae by unanimous decision to claim the WBA Africa Super Bantamweight title, while [BOXER’S NAME] stopped Nigeria’s Tunde Olojede in one minute and 48 seconds to win the WBA World Gold Bantamweight crown.

In the Rising Stars category, Lawrence Kuta beat Gentry Ochieng by split decision, while Mercy Msaka and Doreen Kitili settled for a majority draw.