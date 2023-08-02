CA Boss Chiloba Raises Concern Over Worldcoin Activities

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has expressed five concerns over the data collected by Worldcoin.

CA director general Ezra Chiloba on Wednesday warned Kenyans against providing personal information, especially when they might receive a cash reward as a result.

He observed that the multinational player was unclear about the protection and storage of the sensitive data that had been gathered, including facial recognition and iris scans.

The commission added that getting a customer’s agreement in exchange for money amounts to inducement.

The government agency acknowledged that it was risky to share information with third parties, especially when it related to cryptocurrencies, due to the lack of information on cybersecurity standards and safeguards and the uncertainty surrounding consumer protection for cryptocurrencies and related ICT services.

Chiloba also observed that the amounts of data amassed by private entities were not properly governed.

In addition, CA said that Worldoin’s actions have drawn criticism in other countries, particularly developed nations like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and India.

“These issues require a comprehensive inquiry to enable regulators to advise stakeholders on appropriate measures to protect the public interest,” read a statement signed by Chiloba and Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait.

“Arising from these preliminary observations, a multi-agency investigation is underway. Consequently, and as directed by the Government, the WorldCoin must cease its data collection activities in Kenya until further notice.”

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday suspended Worldcoin activities over security concerns.

The CS noted that the government was concerned by the ongoing activities of an organization calling itself ‘Worldcoin which is involved in the registration of citizens through the collection of eyeball/iris data’.

“The Government is concerned by the ongoing activities of an organization calling itself ‘WORLD COIN’ which is involved in the registration of citizens through collection of eyeball/iris data,” said Kindiki.

