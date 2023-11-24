Caetano Kenya Launches New Generation Ford Vehicles, Showroom Along Mombasa Road

The new distributor for Ford Motor Company in Kenya, Caetano Kenya, has officially opened a Ford Showroom on Mombasa Road, where they will be selling and servicing Ford vehicles.

The new partnership between Ford and Caetano offers the brand a vital opportunity to gain market share in Kenya by leveraging on Caetano’s extensive network and experience in marketing and selling major brands in this market. Caetano kicked off sales with the new generation models of the Ranger, Raptor, Everest, as well as the Ford Transit Bus.

Caetano Kenya already has over 30 outlets countrywide. The centres will be equipped and 100% backed by the Ford Motor Company, ensuring Ford authorized parts are stocked, Ford extended service plans (Ford Protect) are offered, a team of fully trained and certified technicians are at hand to offer full service to new and existing Ford customers.

Speaking about the partnership, Pedro Campos, Managing Director of Caetano Kenya said, “We are proud to add Ford to our stable of brands. Ford is one of the best performing vehicles in the SUV and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) segments in this market, and we predict our partnership will continue to grow it in these segments. As Caetano, we are focused on providing high-end services to customers that aim to exceed expectations and ensure the ultimate experience on the road. We welcome existing and new Ford customers to our family.”

The New Generation Ford Ranger reflects a magnificent blend of design, advance technology and performance. Its distinctive features include new front and rear bumper fascia and grille, new IP, console, cluster, electronic and control panel. It comes with new features such as wireless charging, zone lighting, auto power fold mirrors, rear load box step among others.

The New Generation Ford Everest has better off-road capability & clearance with increased traction capability, hill descent control & stance. The new Ford Everest comes with a stronger & lighter transmission for optimal progression and efficiency. The interior is refined and improved giving the customers more space and infotainment.

The New Generation Ford Raptor comes with more engine power & an additional 83Nm of torque, improved visibility with the inclusion of BLIS, new box side-steps added to the load-box for improved access and some new improved features such as a 360 camera, wireless charging, auto power fold mirror, tailgate platform and rear load box step.

Caetano will also sell the New Generation Ford Transit Bus, which offers unrestricted access to the passage compartment with an extra-wide power-operated sliding side door. It comes with an electronic stability programme; an advanced system that constantly monitors the path the vehicle is following and compares it to the driver’s intended route.

Additionally, it has trailer sway control, which is designed to reduce engine torque and apply the brakes to the appropriate wheel (s) to help main control. All the vehicles will come with a five-year warranty or 100,000km.

With the new partnership with Caetano, Ford is committed to continue bringing world class Ford products and services to their customers in Kenya and ensure the best customer experience for their clients.

Caetano Kenya is the sole local distributor of Hyundai, Renault, Kia, Renault Trucks and Ford vehicles in the Kenyan market.