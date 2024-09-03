Cain Velasquez Net Worth And Salary

Cain Velasquez, a Mexican American professional wrestler and former mixed martial artist, has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Velasquez rose to prominence in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) as a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, known for his powerful fighting style and remarkable endurance.

Cain Velasquez Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth June 28, 1982 Place of Birth Salinas, California Nationality American Profession Professional Wrestler and Former Mixed Martial Artist

Early Life

Cain Ramirez Velasquez was born on June 28, 1982, in Salinas, California. He grew up in Yuma, Arizona, as one of three children in a hardworking family. His father, Efrain Velasquez, emigrated from Sinaloa, Mexico, as an undocumented immigrant and later became a U.S. citizen after marrying Cain’s mother, Isabel. Cain demonstrated athletic talent from a young age, excelling in both wrestling and football during his high school years. He won the 5A Arizona Wrestling Championship twice and served as the captain of both his high school wrestling and football teams.

Velasquez continued his wrestling career at Iowa Central Community College, where he won the heavyweight division of the NJCAA National Championship in the 2001-2002 season. He then transferred to Arizona State University, competing for the Sun Devils and further honing his wrestling skills.

MMA Career

After college, Velasquez transitioned to mixed martial arts and joined the American Kickboxing Academy. He made his professional MMA debut in October 2006, defeating Esse Fujarczyk by TKO in the first round. Following another victory against Jeremiah Constant, Velasquez joined the UFC, where he quickly made a name for himself by winning a series of fights, often in the first round by TKO.

Also Read: Bridget Marquardt Net Worth

Velasquez’s reputation as a formidable heavyweight grew as he defeated notable opponents such as Denis Stojnic, Cheick Kongo, Ben Rothwell, and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira. His victory over Nogueira earned him a shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Brock Lesnar. Despite tearing his rotator cuff during the fight, Velasquez won by TKO in the first round, becoming the first Mexican-American Heavyweight Champion in UFC history.

Velasquez’s career had its ups and downs, including a loss to Junior dos Santos in 2011, which was his first professional defeat. He later avenged this loss in a rematch and continued to compete at the highest level of the sport. However, a series of injuries and losses to fighters like Fabricio Werdum and Francis Ngannou marked the decline of his MMA career. Velasquez announced his retirement from MMA in October 2019.

Transition to Professional Wrestling

After retiring from MMA, Velasquez signed a multi-match deal with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, where he made a successful debut in a six-man tag team match at Triplemania XXVII. His entry into professional wrestling continued with WWE, where he made a notable appearance by confronting Brock Lesnar on the debut episode of the 20th season of Fox’s “SmackDown.” Velasquez challenged Lesnar for the WWE Championship on October 31, 2019, but lost in just 88 seconds. His time with WWE was short-lived; he was released from his contract in April 2020 amid budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Personal Life

Cain Velasquez married his longtime girlfriend Michelle on May 28, 2011. The couple has two children, a daughter named Coral Love Velasquez, born in 2009, and a son born in 2018. Fluent in both English and Spanish, Velasquez has made numerous appearances on Spanish-language television and in music videos.

Velasquez’s dedication to his craft was evident in the early days of his career when he often slept in his car to save time and money while training far from home. He is also known for his “Brown Pride” tattoo, which symbolizes his Mexican heritage and honors the struggles his parents endured to provide a better life for their family.

Cain Velasquez Earnings

Throughout his career, Velasquez earned significant sums from his fights, with one of his highest payouts being $450,000 for his bout against Francis Ngannou at UFC on ESPN1 in February 2019.

Real Estate

In terms of real estate, Velasquez and his wife listed their 5,100-square-foot home in Gilroy, California, for $1.7 million in 2014. The property, built in 1999 and situated on over two acres, was later reduced in price to $1.6 million.

Cain Velasquez Net Worth

Cain Velasquez net worth is $4 million.