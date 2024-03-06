Caitlin Clark Siblings: Keeping the Winning Tradition Alive

Caitlin Clark is an American college basketball player for the Iowa Hawkeyes of the Big Ten Conference.

She recently became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer in basketball, surpassing Hall of Famer ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich.

Caitlin achieved this milestone during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, where she scored the necessary 18 points to break the record of 3,667 points.

Standing as a senior at Iowa, Caitlin is known for her exceptional talent and scoring prowess in women’s college basketball.

Additionally, she is a standout guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team, showcasing her skills and contributing significantly to her team’s success.

Siblings

Caitlin has two siblings. Her older brother is Blake, who played college football for Iowa State, and her younger brother is Colin.

Blake is the older sibling, while Colin is the younger one.

The Clark family includes Caitlin, her two brothers, and their parents Brent and Anne Nizi-Clark.

Caitlin’s family has a strong athletic background, with her brothers also being involved in sports.

Parents

Caitlin’s parents are Brent and Anne Nizi-Clark.

Brent has a background in college basketball, having played during his collegiate years at Simpson.

Anne, along with Brent, nurtured Caitlin’s talent from a young age.

Together, Brent and Anne have supported their children in their athletic pursuits and have been instrumental in Caitlin’s basketball journey.

Boyfriend

Caitlin is currently in a relationship with Connor McCaffery.

Connor is an Iowa basketball star in his own right, having played with the Hawkeyes.

The couple has not publicly discussed the details of their relationship, but they went Instagram official back in February 2024.

Connor is a former University of Iowa athlete who played basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

He excelled both on the court and in his studies, earning the team’s Academic Excellence Award for five seasons.

Connor was recognized as a five-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, three-time NABC Honors Court member, two-time Academic All-District First Team member, and a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

He is the son of Fran McCaffery, the head basketball coach at the University of Iowa.

Connor has transitioned into a coaching career and currently works as a team assistant for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

He holds two bachelor’s degrees in finance and political science and is known for his dedication and hard work ethic both in sports and academics.

Connor is also in a relationship with Caitlin Clark, the record-breaking NCAA women’s basketball player, with their relationship becoming public in August 2023.

Career

Caitlin has had an impressive career in college basketball.

As a sophomore, she achieved unanimous first-team All-American status and made history by becoming the first women’s player to lead Division I in both points and assists in a single season.

Clark’s exceptional talent is evident in her career stats, where she has consistently delivered remarkable performances with numerous games scoring over 30 points and 10+ assists.

Her skills on the court have set her apart, with no other player in college women’s basketball over the past 25 seasons having more than two such games.