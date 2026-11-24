US Representative Jimmy Gomez has said he will resign from Congress after an ethics committee said it found credible evidence that he engaged in sexual misconduct, according to CBS News.

A report released on Monday by the House Ethics Committee stated that Gomez, a California Democrat, made “unwelcome sexual advances” towards a House staff member, “disregarding the power imbalance” between them.

Gomez, 51, said he disagreed with the report’s findings but would resign on 1 December. Thefive-term congressman lost his seat representing part of Los Angeles in the midterm elections this month and was set to leave the House at the end of the year.

The BBC has contacted Gomez’s office for comment.

Gomez said in a statement on Monday that he had “strong disagreements” with the committee’s findings, but that he saw “no other alternative than to resign”, according to CBS, the BBC’s US media partner.

He added: “I recognize the seriousness of the Ethics Committee’s report and as I previously stated I take full responsibility for the personal mistakes I committed outside of my marriage.”

The panel originally investigated a report that Gomez had been seen kissing a younger staffer at a party hosted by then-Congressman Eric Swalwell. That report came shortly after Swalwell, also a California Democrat, resigned over sexual misconduct allegations of his own.

The bipartisan committee announced its investigation into Gomez, who is married, in August, after lawyers for the House staffer accused him of inappropriate sexual contact. He had maintained at the time that while he had made mistakes, his actions were consensual.

The ethics committee interviewed a woman, referred to only as “Witness 1” in the report, who said the congressman made unwanted sexual advances toward her on two occasions, once in public and once in his congressional office, while she was a House staffer.

She alleged Gomez “put his hand down my skirt” while they were at a bar in Washington DC in February 2024, describing the incident as “nonconsensual whatsoever”.

Gomez’s conduct caused the House staffer “significant and ongoing distress”, contributing to her decision to leave her job, according to the report.

The woman’s attorneys, Lisa Banks and Sarah Nesbitt, said in a statement on Monday that Gomez “abused the power given to him by the voters” and that in his actions “he was effectively destroying her dreams of a career in public service”.

While they applauded the report, the attorneys said Gomez’s conduct “did not occur in a vacuum”, calling for immediate steps by Congress to “rein in what the report describes as a ‘toxic and predatory culture'”.

The committee said in its report on Monday that it did not have enough time “to pursue an adequate House sanction” against Gomez as he is set to leave Congress next month.

The House Ethics Committee last week approved changes to how the bipartisan panel handles sexual misconduct investigations, including ways to speed up its inquiries.

Gomez lost to Angela Gonzales-Torres, also a Democrat, in this month’s election by some 25 percentage points after a campaign in which the sexual misconduct investigation became a focal point.

By BBC News