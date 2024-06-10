California mass shooting suspect dies in jail

A suspect in a California gang gun battle that killed six people – including innocent bystanders – has died in jail while awaiting trial.

Smiley Martin, 29, was found dead in his cell early on Saturday, his lawyer said.

He was one of three men arrested in April 2022 after a late-night brawl turned into a deadly gun battle in Sacramento’s city centre.

The cause of Mr Martin’s death is being investigated.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office said an inmate, aged 29, was found unresponsive at about 02:15 local time on Saturday in Sacramento County Main Jail.

Medical staff were unable to revive him and he was later pronounced dead.

Mr Martin’s lawyer, Normal Dawson, said he was informed on Saturday morning of his client’s death, which he described as tragic.

Martin was one of three suspects arrested in the April 2022 mass shooting, which was Sacramento’s worst.

Authorities told the BBC’s news partner CBS that the battle was the result of gang violence.

Video from the time showed a fight breaking out in the street before the sounds of rapid gunfire could be heard.

Several people were caught in the crossfire and killed in the street as they tried to flee, the eldest of whom was 57. Twelve others were injured.

Martin, his brother Dandrae and a third man, Mtula Payton, were charged with murder. Their cases have yet to come to trial.

By BBC News