Cameroon Rolls Out World’s First Malaria Vaccine

Cameroon is rolling out the world’s first routine vaccine programme against malaria, in a global fight projected to save thousands of children’s lives across Africa.
The World Health Organization (WHO)-approved RTS,S vaccine, developed by British drugmaker GSK, is targeting infants in Cameroon’s 42 worst-affected districts.
The central African country will be the first country to administer doses through a routine immunisation programme, following successful pilot campaigns in Kenya, Ghana and Malawi.
The rollout, due to start on Monday, was described by health officials as a milestone in the decades-long effort to curb malaria in the continent.
Twenty other countries aim to roll out the programme this year, according to global vaccine alliance Gavi.
The four-dose vaccine is only about 30% effective and protection begins to fade after several months.
GSK said it can only produce about 15 million doses a year.
By BBC NewsEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings