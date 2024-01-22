fbpx
    Subscribe
    WORLD NEWS

    Cameroon Rolls Out World’s First Malaria Vaccine

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    cameroon malaria vaccine
    Malaria Vaccine./COURTESY

    Cameroon is rolling out the world’s first routine vaccine programme against malaria, in a global fight projected to save thousands of children’s lives across Africa.

    The World Health Organization (WHO)-approved RTS,S vaccine, developed by British drugmaker GSK, is targeting infants in Cameroon’s 42 worst-affected districts.

    The central African country will be the first country to administer doses through a routine immunisation programme, following successful pilot campaigns in Kenya, Ghana and Malawi.

    The rollout, due to start on Monday, was described by health officials as a milestone in the decades-long effort to curb malaria in the continent.

    Twenty other countries aim to roll out the programme this year, according to global vaccine alliance Gavi.

    The four-dose vaccine is only about 30% effective and protection begins to fade after several months.

    GSK said it can only produce about 15 million doses a year.

    By BBC News

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Netanyahu Rejects Hamas Conditions For Israeli Hostage Deal

    Cameroon Rolls Out World’s First Malaria Vaccine

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X