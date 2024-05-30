Camila Cabello Sibling: All About Sofia

Camila Cabello is a Cuban-American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her solo career after leaving the girl group Fifth Harmony.

She achieved success with hit singles like Havana and collaborations with artists like Shawn Mendes and Machine Gun Kelly.

Cabello’s debut album, Camila, topped the Billboard 200, and she has received numerous awards and nominations for her music.

Additionally, she has ventured into acting, notably starring in the film Cinderella in 2021.

Siblings

Camila’s only sibling is her younger sister, Sofia Cabello.

Sofia was born on April 2, 2007 in Florida to Camila’s parents, Alejandro and Sinuhe Cabello.

Sofia has a growing Instagram account and active Twitter presence, but she is not a music or movie star like her sister.

However, she has appeared in some of Camila’s videos and the two sisters often sing together.

In 2014, Sofia was featured in an AwesomenessTV video where Camila introduced her family to the world.

Camila has mentioned that Sofia is a big fan of artists like Billie Eilish and has cried when meeting her, saying she likes Billie more than Camila.

Career

Cabello began her career in 2012 when she auditioned for the TV talent show The X Factor and was placed into the girl group Fifth Harmony.

With Fifth Harmony, she found success, releasing one EP and two studio albums that included hit singles like Worth It and Work from Home.

In 2015, Cabello started releasing solo material, including the collaboration I Know What You Did Last Summer with Shawn Mendes.

This marked the beginning of tensions within Fifth Harmony, as Cabello was pursuing a solo career alongside the group.

Cabello officially left Fifth Harmony in December 2016. She then released her debut solo single Crying in the Club in 2017, before pivoting to release the smash hit Havana later that year.

Havana topped charts worldwide and helped establish Cabello as a successful solo artist.

Cabello’s debut solo album Camila was released in January 2018 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In the span of just 11 months as a solo artist, Cabello had won 18 awards, become multi-platinum and gained over 4 billion streams without even having an album out.

Since then, Cabello has continued to find major success, collaborating with artists like Ed Sheeran and Willow, starring in the 2021 film Cinderella and being announced as a performer at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival.

Awards and nominations

Cabello has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

At the Grammy Awards, she has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

At the Kids’ Choice Awards, USA, Cabello has been nominated for Favorite Music Collaboration and Favorite Movie Actress, and she won the Blimp Award for Favorite Breakout Artist.

At the Teen Choice Awards, she has won the Teen Choice Award for Choice Music: Female Artist and Choice Hottie – Female.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Cabello has won awards for Best Cover Song, Best Collaboration, and been nominated for Song of the Year and Best Lyrics.

At the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), she has won for Best Collaboration and Video of the Year, and been nominated for Song of Summer and Artist of the Year.

At the Latin Grammy Awards, Cabello has been nominated for Best Tropical Song.

Other notable awards she has won include the Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA) Song/Score – Trailer, the BreakTudo Award for International Hit and the American Music Award for Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock Song.

Others are the Billboard Music Award for Billboard Chart Achievement, the Juno Award for Single of the Year, the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Song and Best Video and the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite International Star.