Can Technology Improve Workplace Safety in the Construction Industry?

Working in the construction industry is one of the riskiest jobs in the world. From heavy machinery and hazardous materials to working at great heights – construction workers face numerous dangers every single day.

Falling from scaffolding, being struck by falling objects, or getting caught in or between heavy equipment are just a few of the potential hazards. The unpredictable nature of construction sites, combined with the physically demanding tasks, further amplifies the risks.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the construction industry accounted for 1 of every 4 workplace deaths in the country in 2021. What’s even more alarming is that 38.4% of these deaths were caused by seemingly minor accidents like slips, trips, and falls.

In this article, we’ll explore how technological innovations are transforming the landscape of construction safety.

The Elevated Risk of Workplace Injury in Construction Industry

Because of the high-risk environment in the construction industry, workplace injury is sadly a prevalent reality. Workers in this field routinely handle heavy machinery, navigate precarious heights, and work in unpredictable weather conditions, adding to the dangerous work setting.

The physical demands, coupled with the ever-present threat of falling objects, electrical hazards, and structural collapses, further elevate the risk of injury. Take the forklift accident that took place in Chicago last month, for instance.

David O’Donnell, an ironworker from Portland, was working on constructing a cancer center at the University of Chicago Medical Center. On June 6, O’Donnell and another worker fell off the scaffolding of the building under construction in an accident. O’Donnell, who suffered critical injuries, was declared dead soon after the accident.

The other worker involved in the accident, whose identity wasn’t revealed, was injured and taken to the medical center for treatment. The death of O’Donnell, which is evidently a workplace accident, demands stringent actions to be taken against the looming threat on construction workers.

If you’ve ever been in a similar accident in Chicago, remember that you can file a personal injury lawsuit for it. But why a lawsuit? Here’s why;

The financial implications of workplace injuries can be monumental. And you shouldn’t have to worry about paying the medical bills on top of suffering the physical consequences of your accident.

TorHoerman Law notes that workplace accidents are an example of premise liability, which falls under personal injury.

Confused about how to go about filing the lawsuit? Let a personal injury Lawyer in Chicago assist you with the process. Specifically trained in dealing with personal injury lawsuits, they’ll have answers to all your queries and simplify your path to filing the suit.

Technologies To Improve Workplace Safety for Construction Workers

In an industry fraught with risks, modern technology has emerged as a promising solution to enhance workplace safety for construction workers. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge tools and intelligent systems, construction companies can now dramatically reduce accidents and shield their workforce from harm.

Let’s explore the remarkable technologies that are revolutionizing safety in the construction industry below:

Smart Wearables for Workers

Smart wearables are more than just gadgets. They are lifesaving companions that empower workers to stay safe in an inherently dangerous industry.

Smart helmets, for instance, are equipped with GPS tracking, collision detection, and augmented reality displays that provide real-time information about the construction site.

They can alert workers if they are entering a hazardous area or if there is a risk of a collision with heavy machinery. Wearables can also track the vital signs of the workers to identify and report any signs of fatigue in real time.

Furthermore, helmets with integrated cameras can give the wearer easy peripheral vision access. This helps them have a complete awareness of their surroundings, making it easier to avoid any potential hazard.

A bonus of smart wearables in construction is its appeal to the young workforce. The younger generation demands the latest tech in work and prefers working with tools that put their safety first.

By introducing more smart wearables in construction, contractors have better chances of attracting the best and the brightest in their workforce.

Drones for Safer Inspection

Drones have become the unsung champions of safety in the construction industry. These high-flying marvels take on the risky job of site inspections without putting human lives in danger.

Equipped with high-resolution cameras and sensors, drones swiftly identify potential hazards and other safety concerns overlooked by ground-level inspections. They can also perform thermal imaging to detect overheating machinery or identify areas with poor insulation.

With drones, construction sites become safer, inspections become more thorough, and workers can focus on their tasks with greater peace of mind.

Autonomous Vehicles (AVs)

Imagine a construction site where trucks and loaders move with precise coordination, effortlessly navigating the terrain without human intervention. Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) are turning this vision into reality, revolutionizing safety standards on construction sites.

These vehicles are programmed to adhere to predetermined routes and maintain optimal speeds, ensuring a safer environment for all on-site personnel. By eliminating human error – a common cause of accidents – they can significantly reduce the incidence of collisions, rollovers, and other mishaps.

In December 2023, SafeAI, a US-based autonomous construction and mining company, joined hands with Obayashi for a revolutionary collaboration.

Together, the two giants of the construction world have revealed designing of a first-ever autonomous and electric haul truck.

With such promising innovations on the horizon, the future of the construction industry is certainly going to be safer for its employees.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why is hazard communication vital in the construction industry?

Hazard Communication (or HazCom) is important in the construction industry because of the dangers of heavy machinery and construction materials present on site. Before signing up for a job, construction workers must have a comprehensive knowledge of the occupational hazards they will face at work.

Are construction workers compensated for the threat they face daily?

About 74% of construction companies offer life insurance as an added benefit to employees. These numbers are higher than the national average, falling at 69%. However, considering the magnitude of life-threatening risks they face in their job, it is the bare minimum that can be done.

What does construction safety training entail?

The construction safety training is an elaborate training workers have to go through before starting work. It involves educating them about using their protective gear, identifying common construction risks, and learning emergency procedures and safety protocols. The training leads to the promotion of accountability and vigilance on-site.

Learning about various technologies and their role in promoting safety for construction workers reflects on the advantages of human advancements. With the alarmingly high fatality risk in the industry, it is certainly a much-needed innovation that could save countless lives on jobs.