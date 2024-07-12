Can You Really Trust Job Ads?

Sitting in the highly competitive modern-day job market, one of the most elusive phenomena that frustrates a job seeker is ghost jobs. These are job postings for positions companies are not hiring for. According to an ExpressVPN study, ghost jobs are now all too common, so the question that begs is this: Can you genuinely trust job advertisements?

This article will explore in depth the current rise of ghost jobs, how to spot them and give some tips on finding genuine articles in job listings.

The Ghost Job Rise

Ghost jobs cannot be said to be a new thing in the job market, but they have increased quite a lot over the past few years. Businesses often use ghost job postings to meet different needs, such as understanding talent available in the market and maintaining a pipeline of applicants so that if any vacancy occurs, they can hire people on time to avoid the waste of hours. According to ExpressVPN, other businesses may post ghost jobs to pacify investors or competitors by giving them a sign that they are deeply involved in expanding their workforce.

The impact of ghost jobs on the job market is great. They not only drain the time and efforts of job seekers searching and reading through them but also create a fake picture of the availability of jobs. This could be the reason for increased competition for the few real job openings and consequently higher levels of frustration and disillusionment among the job seekers

How to Recognize and Avoid Ghost Jobs

Ghost jobs can be pretty difficult to recognize, although there are certainly a few telling signals.

Reposted Job Ads: Those job ads which keep getting posted from time to time, without any variation or modification, primarily become ghost jobs. job ads often stay up for months or even years, indicating that the company is not actively hiring for the position

Vague Descriptions: Very basic or copy-pasted job descriptions or those that give very little information about what the role entails or what qualifications are required in the applicant, may be an indication of a ghost job. Genuine job postings typically provide specific information about the job responsibilities, required skills, and qualifications.

No Contact Information: Genuine job postings will include contact information about the lead person looking for candidates or even from the HR department itself. The absence of such details may indicate a ghost job.

Automated Responses: Receiving an immediate automated response after applying, without any follow-up, might indicate that the job is not filled.

Automated Email Replies: Receiving an immediate automated email response after submitting your application, without any follow-up, might suggest that the job is not actively being filled. Genuine employers usually take time to review applications and provide a detailed personalized response to each candidate

Therefore, to avoid ghost jobs, job seekers should:

Check on the Company: Know the recent news or updates about the company to confirm that it is indeed hiring or expanding.

Network: Make use of professional networking sites such as LinkedIn to get in contact with people who are currently working in the target company for updates regarding the company’s hiring policy.

Be Cautious: If a certain job posting sounds too good to be true or if critical information is lacking, then it is best to be cautious and seek another option.

Tips to Search for a Real Job Post

A good strategy will, therefore, increase the chances of a job seeker coming across a legitimate opportunity in an otherwise confusing job market.

Some of the strategies during a job search include:

Reputable Job Boards: Apply for jobs on popular job boards and known career websites. Many of these websites have strict policies to vet job postings. Most of the jobs posted on Job boards are certainly posted on respective hiring company websites, so compare both.

Networking: Personal and professional connections may often lead to job opportunities not being advertised publicly. In case you have applied online, follow up with the company after applying to express interest and to know the status of your application. This will prove a candidate to be very aggressive, and further confirms the legitimacy of the job.

Tailor Applications: Every time you apply for a job opening, customize your resume and the cover letter so that they match the qualifications for that particular job.

Conclusion

Ghost jobs present a significant challenge for job seekers, but by staying informed and vigilant, you can navigate the job market more effectively. According to ExpressVPN’s research, recognizing the signs of ghost jobs and employing smart job search strategies can help you avoid these mistakes and increase your chances of landing a genuine job. Remember to use reputable job boards, leverage your network, and always follow up on your applications. By doing so, you can make the most out of your job search and move closer to securing your dream role