Canadian Police Investigating Shooting Near Drake’s Home

A suspect was believed to have fled the scene in a vehicle, and no description was offered.

Several small orange markers, believed to indicate locations of shell casings, meanwhile, could be seen scattered on the road’s edge.

Public broadcaster CBC said Drake’s property was under police surveillance after the incident, and that, according to police sources, the injured man was a security guard.

Local broadcaster CityNews also reported Tuesday morning that Drake was not the person who was shot.

The 37-year-old Drake, known for hits such as “God’s Plan” and “Hotline Bling,” was the highest-grossing rapper in the world last year.