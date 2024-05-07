fbpx
    Canadian Police Investigating Shooting Near Drake’s Home

    Drake
    Drake and Kendrick Lamar exploded into allegations of pedophilia, abuse and infidelity over the weekend, sending shockwaves through the world of hip hop and beyond. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)
    Canadian police on Tuesday were investigating a pre-dawn shooting near the residence of superstar rapper Drake, whose sprawling property remains cordoned off.
    Police said one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the shooting, which happened at 2:09 am (0609 GMT).

    A suspect was believed to have fled the scene in a vehicle, and no description was offered.

    Several small orange markers, believed to indicate locations of shell casings, meanwhile, could be seen scattered on the road’s edge.

    Public broadcaster CBC said Drake’s property was under police surveillance after the incident, and that, according to police sources, the injured man was a security guard.

    Local broadcaster CityNews also reported Tuesday morning that Drake was not the person who was shot.

    The 37-year-old Drake, known for hits such as “God’s Plan” and “Hotline Bling,” was the highest-grossing rapper in the world last year.

    He is currently embroiled in a lyrical feud with Kendrick Lamar, with the rappers exchanging barbed “diss tracks” that have drawn widespread attention.

    Beefs are nothing new in hip-hop, a genre long known both for its artists’ boasts and their strongly worded takedowns of rivals.

    There was no indication that the shooting had any relation to the rap battle.

    By Agencies.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

