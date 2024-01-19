Cape Verde Secures Knockout Spot with Convincing Win Over Mozambique

Cape Verde has solidified its spot in the AFCON knockout stages with an impressive 3-0 victory over Mozambique. Chiquinho Conde’s side, despite playing 14 consecutive games without a win, remains in contention for advancement.

⌚ FULL-TIME! The Blue Sharks put on a show and defeat Mozambique with 3 goals to nil! 💥#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #CPVMOZ pic.twitter.com/sxlDFE6RjH — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 19, 2024

In a bid to build on their successful opening game against Ghana, Cape Verde exhibited early dominance. Mozambique’s goalkeeper, Ernani, was forced into action with a diving save to thwart Deroy Duarte’s powerful strike. Bebé, leaving the crossbar trembling with a free-kick from a distance, soon found the mark just after the half-hour mark. Surprisingly, Bebé’s shot from about 45 yards out found the net, as Ernani, seemingly anticipating a cross, failed to parry the ball effectively, resulting in a 1-0 lead for Cape Verde.

Despite limited attacking threats, Os Mambas believed they had a chance to equalize from the penalty spot just before halftime. However, a VAR intervention overturned the decision after a leg tangle involving Geny Catamo in the area. Any hopes of a Mozambique comeback were extinguished in the second half when Ryan Mendes capitalized on Edmilson Dove’s defensive error to make it 2-0.

Although Geny Catamo’s free-kick before the hour-mark hit the top of the bar and went behind, Cape Verde sealed the victory with a third goal from Ryan Mendes. His powerful strike from 30 yards out left Ernani with no chance as it soared into the top corner, securing an insurmountable lead for Tubarões Azuis.

With two consecutive wins, Cape Verde has already clinched the top spot in the group. Despite being at the bottom, Mozambique can still advance if they win their final game, provided today’s opponents avoid defeat against Egypt. The dynamics of the group keep Mozambique’s hopes alive despite their challenging run in the tournament.