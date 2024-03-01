fbpx
    Cardi B Drops First New Song Of The Year, “Like What (Freestyle)”

    Andrew Walyaula
    Cardi B is back with her first new track of the year, titled “Like What (Freestyle).”

    The song features a prominent sample of Missy Elliott’s 1999 hit single “She’s a Bitch” from the album Da Real World.

    Alongside the release, Cardi B unveiled a music video for the track, directed by none other than Offset.

    Also Read: Why Cardi B Doesn’t Rap About Personal Struggles In Her Music

    While 2023 saw Cardi B collaborate on several tracks, including the notable team-up with Megan Thee Stallion on “Bongos,” she also contributed to remixes with FendiDaRappa (“Point Me 2”) and Latto (“Put It on da Floor Again”).

    Additionally, Cardi B joined Offset on two songs, “Jealousy” and “Freaky.”

    [Intro]
    Ayo, let me put some gas in this motherfuckin’ year, bitch
    I ain’t really talked my shit in a minute
    Like who the fuck these bitches really think they talkin’ to?
    Like, bitch, is you fuckin’ dumb?

    [Chorus]
    Classy and a cunt (And a cunt)
    Blocks and money gettin’ spunt (Gettin’ spunt)
    Like (Like), like what? (Like what?)
    Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want (Nah)
    If I ask for it, all I wanna hear is, “Yes” (Yes)
    Bitch said she wanna be my opp, God bless (God bless)
    Look, I ain’t even got dressed
    Any L that I took, come after YS
    Oh, man (Oh, man)

    [Verse 1]
    Baby, here we go again (Here we go again)
    Pussy real fat, probably got a double chin
    First, that bitch hate me, then this bitch hate me

    And somehow, they link up and they become friends, like, how?
    Bitch, pipe down (Pipe down)
    Moodboard, all y’all imitatin’ my style (Mm)
    Bad bitch, red lips, let me show you
    White toes, eatin’ yellowtail out of Nobu
    Uh, keep a hater obsessed
    In my comments, havin’ a dick suckin’ contest (Contest)
    I’m pressure, y’all pressed (Y’all pressed)
    Y’all don’t get addressed, y’all’s gettin’ outdressed, look (Ooh)
    It’s a look when I’m hoppin’ out the V (Uh-huh)
    Red wig hangin’ down to my knees (Uh-huh)
    It’s your birthday, but they talking ’bout me (‘Bout me)
    Why you mad? Take a picture, say, “Cheese” (Cheese)
    You dumb, you slow, you wildin’ (You wildin’)
    Got your first pair of Ricks, now you stylin’? (You stylin’)
    Everything you got, I had five years before
    I put it on the ‘Gram (Haha, haha) ‘fore it even hit the store, look

    [Chorus]
    Classy and a cunt (And a cunt, uh-huh)
    Blocks and money gettin’ spunt (Gettin’ spunt)
    Like (Like), like what? (Like what?)
    Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want (Uh-huh)
    If I ask for it, all I wanna hear is, “Yes” (Yes)
    Bitch said she wanna be my opp, God bless (God bless)
    Look, I ain’t even got dressed
    Any L that I took, come after YS
    Oh, man

    [Verse 2]
    I know y’all bitches be horsin’ (Horsin’)
    Lookin’ this good is really exhaustin’ (Exhaustin’)
    Diamonds hit, Stone Cold Steve Austin (Brr)
    Just got my lasered pussy smooth like a dolphin (Ah)
    Top notch bitch get the most, not the lesser (Uh)
    Bitches look big like third trimester (Yes)
    Every time I pose, these bitches get stress-er
    Y’all be puttin’ on shit, I don’t never
    Bitches be hatin’ on the low, I peep it
    If I say anything mean, I mean it
    I ain’t never lost no nigga I needed
    I’m rich, I ain’t gettin’ in no pool that’s not heated (Nah)
    Big ass yacht and I’m havin’ sex on it
    Her life so trash, think I put a hex on it
    Bitches be laughin’, like, ho, what’s funny?
    You braggin’ on a nigga that be dyin’ to fuck me (Fuck me)

    [Chorus]
    Classy and a cunt (And a cunt, uh-huh)
    Blocks and money gettin’ spunt (Gettin’ spunt)
    Like (Like), like what? (Like what?)
    Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want (Uh-huh)
    If I ask for it, all I wanna hear is, “Yes” (Yes)
    Bitch said she wanna be my opp, God bless (God bless)
    Look, I ain’t even got dressed
    Any L that I took, come after YS
    Oh, man

     

