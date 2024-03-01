Cardi B Drops First New Song Of The Year, “Like What (Freestyle)”

Cardi B is back with her first new track of the year, titled “Like What (Freestyle).”

The song features a prominent sample of Missy Elliott’s 1999 hit single “She’s a Bitch” from the album Da Real World.

Alongside the release, Cardi B unveiled a music video for the track, directed by none other than Offset.

While 2023 saw Cardi B collaborate on several tracks, including the notable team-up with Megan Thee Stallion on “Bongos,” she also contributed to remixes with FendiDaRappa (“Point Me 2”) and Latto (“Put It on da Floor Again”).

Additionally, Cardi B joined Offset on two songs, “Jealousy” and “Freaky.”

Cardi B Like What Lyrics

[Intro]

Ayo, let me put some gas in this motherfuckin’ year, bitch

I ain’t really talked my shit in a minute

Like who the fuck these bitches really think they talkin’ to?

Like, bitch, is you fuckin’ dumb?

[Chorus]

Classy and a cunt (And a cunt)

Blocks and money gettin’ spunt (Gettin’ spunt)

Like (Like), like what? (Like what?)

Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want (Nah)

If I ask for it, all I wanna hear is, “Yes” (Yes)

Bitch said she wanna be my opp, God bless (God bless)

Look, I ain’t even got dressed

Any L that I took, come after YS

Oh, man (Oh, man)

[Verse 1]

Baby, here we go again (Here we go again)

Pussy real fat, probably got a double chin

First, that bitch hate me, then this bitch hate me

And somehow, they link up and they become friends, like, how?

Bitch, pipe down (Pipe down)

Moodboard, all y’all imitatin’ my style (Mm)

Bad bitch, red lips, let me show you

White toes, eatin’ yellowtail out of Nobu

Uh, keep a hater obsessed

In my comments, havin’ a dick suckin’ contest (Contest)

I’m pressure, y’all pressed (Y’all pressed)

Y’all don’t get addressed, y’all’s gettin’ outdressed, look (Ooh)

It’s a look when I’m hoppin’ out the V (Uh-huh)

Red wig hangin’ down to my knees (Uh-huh)

It’s your birthday, but they talking ’bout me (‘Bout me)

Why you mad? Take a picture, say, “Cheese” (Cheese)

You dumb, you slow, you wildin’ (You wildin’)

Got your first pair of Ricks, now you stylin’? (You stylin’)

Everything you got, I had five years before

I put it on the ‘Gram (Haha, haha) ‘fore it even hit the store, look

[Chorus]

Classy and a cunt (And a cunt, uh-huh)

Blocks and money gettin’ spunt (Gettin’ spunt)

Like (Like), like what? (Like what?)

Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want (Uh-huh)

If I ask for it, all I wanna hear is, “Yes” (Yes)

Bitch said she wanna be my opp, God bless (God bless)

Look, I ain’t even got dressed

Any L that I took, come after YS

Oh, man

[Verse 2]

I know y’all bitches be horsin’ (Horsin’)

Lookin’ this good is really exhaustin’ (Exhaustin’)

Diamonds hit, Stone Cold Steve Austin (Brr)

Just got my lasered pussy smooth like a dolphin (Ah)

Top notch bitch get the most, not the lesser (Uh)

Bitches look big like third trimester (Yes)

Every time I pose, these bitches get stress-er

Y’all be puttin’ on shit, I don’t never

Bitches be hatin’ on the low, I peep it

If I say anything mean, I mean it

I ain’t never lost no nigga I needed

I’m rich, I ain’t gettin’ in no pool that’s not heated (Nah)

Big ass yacht and I’m havin’ sex on it

Her life so trash, think I put a hex on it

Bitches be laughin’, like, ho, what’s funny?

You braggin’ on a nigga that be dyin’ to fuck me (Fuck me)

[Chorus]

Classy and a cunt (And a cunt, uh-huh)

Blocks and money gettin’ spunt (Gettin’ spunt)

Like (Like), like what? (Like what?)

Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want (Uh-huh)

If I ask for it, all I wanna hear is, “Yes” (Yes)

Bitch said she wanna be my opp, God bless (God bless)

Look, I ain’t even got dressed

Any L that I took, come after YS

Oh, man