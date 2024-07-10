Carla Hall Siblings: All About Kimberly Hall

Carla Hall is an acclaimed American chef, television personality and former model who rose to fame as a contestant on the cooking competition show Top Chef, appearing in seasons 5 and 8.

She later became a co-host on the popular ABC daytime talk show, The Chew, from 2011 to 2018.

In addition to her television work, Hall has authored several cookbooks, including the 2018 release Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration, which was nominated for an NAACP Image Award.

She has also made appearances as a judge on various Food Network shows.

Hall is known for her infectious charm, culinary expertise, and passion for connecting people through food.

She continues to inspire audiences with her diverse culinary adventures, including her recent HBO Max series, Chasing Flavor.

Siblings

Kimberly Hall is Carla’s younger sister. They grew up together in Nashville, Tennessee.

Like Carla, Kimberly is also a chef and has worked in the food industry for many years. She has appeared alongside Carla on several cooking shows.

In 2012, Kimberly co-authored a cookbook with Carla called Carla’s Comfort Foods: Favorite Dishes from Around the World.

The book features recipes from their childhood and travels.

Kimberly has made guest appearances on Carla’s shows, including The Chew and Carla’s Christmas.

They often showcase their sisterly bond and culinary collaborations.

In addition to cooking, Kimberly is also an entrepreneur. She founded a company called Kimberly’s Kreations that sells handcrafted jewelry and accessories.

Kimberly is very supportive of her sister’s success and often promotes Carla’s work on social media. The sisters seem to have a close relationship.

Both Carla and Kimberly are passionate about food, family, and bringing people together through cooking.

Their shared experiences and culinary talents have allowed them to work together on various projects over the years.

Career

Hall began her career as a model, working for several major fashion brands and appearing in various magazines.

She later transitioned into the culinary world, working as a chef at various restaurants in Washington, D.C.

Hall’s early career was marked by her passion for food and her desire to share it with others.

She started by hosting cooking classes and events, which helped her build a reputation as a talented chef.

Hall gained widespread recognition as a contestant on the cooking competition show, Top Chef, in seasons 5 and 8.

During her time on the show, Hall showcased her skills in various challenges, often incorporating her love for soul food and Southern cuisine into her dishes.

Her unique cooking style and personality made her a fan favorite.

After Top Chef, Hall became a co-host on the popular ABC daytime talk show The Chew from 2011 to 2018.

On The Chew, she shared her culinary expertise, cooking techniques, and stories about her life and career.

Hall became known for her warm and engaging personality, which resonated with audiences.

She has authored several cookbooks, including Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration, which was nominated for an NAACP Image Award in 2018.

Hall’s cookbooks feature a mix of traditional soul food recipes and modern twists, reflecting her culinary style and her passion for sharing food with others.

She has also appeared as a judge on various Food Network shows, including Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay.

In 2020, Hall launched her own podcast, Carla Hall’s Food for Thought, where she discusses food, culture, and personal stories with various guests.

Her recent HBO Max series Chasing Flavor explores her culinary journey and showcases her passion for food and travel.

Hall continues to be involved in various food-related projects, including hosting cooking classes and events, and collaborating with other chefs and food personalities.

Throughout her career, her has remained committed to her passion for food and her desire to connect with people through cooking.

Hall infectious charm, culinary expertise, and engaging personality have made her a beloved figure in the culinary world.

Awards and accolades

Hall was a nominee for the NAACP Image Award in 2018 for her cookbook Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration.

She has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for The Chew in 2017, which she shared with her co-hosts Mario Batali, Clinton Kelly, Daphne Oz and Michael Symon.

In 2022, Hall was honored at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards, wearing Leisure Society’s Feliz in Glacier / 18k Rose Gold jewelry.

She has also received the Eater Icon Award and the Planter Award, recognizing her contributions to the culinary world and her impact on audiences.

Hall serves on the Global Advisory Council for CARE.org, a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty.

These awards and accolades highlight Hall’s talent, dedication, and influence as a chef, television personality, and advocate for important causes.

Her work has been recognized by various organizations and audiences, cementing her status as an iconic figure in the culinary industry.