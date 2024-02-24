Carlos Alcaraz Siblings: The Backbone Behind the Tennis Prodigy

Carlos Alcaraz is a Spanish tennis player on the men’s ATP Tour, and started playing tennis at age 4, making his professional debut at 16.

He quickly rose in the ranks, winning his first ATP title and achieving significant victories against top players like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Carlos became the youngest world No. 1 in ATP rankings history and has won two Grand Slam titles, including the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon in 2023.

Coached by Juan Carlos Ferrero, a former world No. 1, Alcaraz has earned over $21.48 million in prize money as of November 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz siblings

Carlos has three siblings, Alvaro Alcaraz Garfia, Sergio Alcaraz Garfia and Jaime Alcaraz Garfia.

Alvaro is the oldest and does not actively participate in tennis anymore but supports Carlos and Jaime.

Sergio is the middle sibling and Jaime is the youngest, currently pursuing a promising tennis career.

Jaime has shown exceptional skill, winning a Rafa Nadal Tour event in Madrid at the under-12 division.

Also Read: Dolly Parton Siblings: A Look at the Family That Shaped a Legend

Alcaraz siblings tennis career

The Alcaraz siblings developed their interest in tennis due to their familial background and the influence of their father, Carlos Alcaráz González, who was a professional tennis player and later served as the tennis director at their local club.

Their grandfather, also named Carlos, established a tennis and swimming club in their hometown of El Palmar, Spain, converting it from a hunting club.

Álvaro, the eldest, played competitive doubles and has since become a supportive figure for Carlos.

Sergio and Jaime are also involved in tennis, with Jaime showing particular promise, winning the under-12 national team championship for Spain.

Carlos Alcaraz father: Carlos Alcaraz González

Carlos’ father, González, was himself a nationally ranked tennis player in Spain during his youth, breaking into the global standings in 1990.

After retiring from professional tennis, he took on the role of tennis director at their local club, which was founded by his grandfather in the town of El Palmar, Spain.

At the age of four, Carlos began training at the club where his father was the tennis director, eventually becoming a junior champion before turning professional at sixteen.

Aside from his successful tennis career, Carlos is also noted for his interests outside sports, particularly in fashion.

He has collaborations with brands such as Nike, Babolat, Rolex, BMW and Calvin Klein, and in 2023, he was announced as Louis Vuitton’s newest ambassador.

Additionally, Carlos is driven by ambitious goals within the realm of tennis, aiming to become one of the greatest players in history.

Carlos Alcaraz career

Alcaraz is a Spanish professional tennis player who has achieved significant success in his career.

He made history by winning his first Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open, defeating Novak Djokovic in the final.

This victory also made him the youngest male world No. 1 at 19 years, 4 months and 6 days.

Carlos has won a total of 12 titles on the ATP tour, including two ATP Masters 1000 titles.

As of November 7, 2023, he has earned over $21.48 million in prize money from singles and doubles combined.