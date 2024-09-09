Carmela Zumbado Siblings: Meet Marisela Zumbado and Gigi Zumbado

Carmela Zumbado is an American actress born on February 27, 1991, in Miami, Florida.

She is of Cuban and Colombian descent and is a first-generation American.

Zumbado is the sister of actresses Marisela and Gigi Zumbado, and the daughter of photojournalist Tony Zumbado and Lilliam Zumbado.

Her career began in 2012 with appearances in the series America’s Most Wanted.

She gained significant recognition for her role as Delilah Alves in the Netflix thriller series You, which debuted in 2019.

Siblings

Zumbado has two sisters, Marisela Zumbado and Gigi Zumbado, both of whom are also actresses.

The Zumbado sisters share a strong bond and have supported each other’s careers in the entertainment industry.

Carmela has mentioned that their decision to pursue acting was a collective one, emphasizing a supportive rather than competitive atmosphere among them.

Career

Zumbado began her acting journey in the early 2010s, making her first notable appearance in the long-running true crime series America’s Most Wanted in 2012.

This initial exposure allowed her to gain valuable experience in front of the camera, paving the way for future opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Her breakthrough role came when she was cast as Delilah Alves in the critically acclaimed Netflix series You.

The show, which follows the obsessive and dangerous behavior of its protagonist, Joe Goldberg, received widespread attention and praise.

Zumbado’s character, a journalist who becomes entwined with Joe’s life, was pivotal in the storyline of Season 2.

Her performance was noted for bringing depth and complexity to the character, helping to elevate the tension and drama of the series.

In addition to her work on You, Zumbado starred in the film The Wall of Mexico, which premiered at the 2019 Cinequest Film Festival.

The film explores themes of identity, culture, and familial bonds, and Zumbado’s portrayal of Ximena Arista was well-received, showcasing her ability to tackle nuanced roles in independent cinema.

Carmela has also made guest appearances on several popular television shows, including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, where she played Denise Martinez in a recurring role.

The show, known for its unique blend of comedy and musical elements, allowed her to showcase her comedic timing and versatility.

Additionally, she appeared in Graceland and The Magicians, further establishing her presence in the television landscape.

In 2023, Zumbado joined the cast of Power Book IV: Force, a spinoff of the popular Power franchise.

She plays Mireya Garcia, a character that adds depth to the storyline and expands the universe of the series.

Notable roles

Zumbado’s breakout role was as Delilah Alves, an investigative reporter, in the second season of the Netflix thriller series You.

Her performance as the guardian to her 15-year-old sister resonated strongly with audiences, with “Delilah” trending on Twitter after the season’s premiere.

This role significantly raised her profile and showcased her talent for dramatic roles.

In the same year, Zumbado starred as Ximena Arista in the drama film The Wall of Mexico, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival.

Her portrayal of this character earned her praise and critical acclaim, demonstrating her versatility as an actress.

Zumbado had a recurring role as Denise Martinez, Valencia’s former classmate, in the musical comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Her character appeared in a memorable two-episode arc, including the hilariously hypocritical song Women Gotta Stick Together.

Most recently, Zumbado joined the main cast of Power Book IV: Force for its second season, playing the character of Mireya Garcia.

These roles showcase Zumbado’s range as an actress, from dramatic thrillers to comedic musicals.